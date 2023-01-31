Black Clover chapter 350: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 350 is set to be released on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following last week’s incredibly exciting issue, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get about the upcoming chapter. However, no verifiable spoiler information is currently available.

Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Black Clover chapter 350 while speculating on what to expect.

Black Clover chapter 350 has fans waiting with bated breath to see if Asta did indeed save Sister Lily

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 350’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, February 6, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 5, 2023, for most international fans. Select international readers will see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, February 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, February 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 5

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, February 5

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, February 5

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, February 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, February 6

Chapter 349 recap

Black Clover chapter 349 saw Asta make good on his promise to save Sister Lily, beginning his fight with her while also asking her why she sent him to Hino Country. However, Sister Lily revealed that her intention was not to save Asta by sending him to Hino Country but to kill him via the Spatial Magic spell she used.

This was parlayed into the reveal that Sister Lily didn’t want to kill Asta despite actively trying to do so, to the point where she was sobbing as she attacked him. Further deepening the stakes, fans learned that the process of Paladinification sees Lucius imprint the testament that “Lucius is right” onto each Paladin’s soul. This confirmed that there was still a Sister Lily to save.

Sister Lily continued attacking Asta and implored him to die while tears streamed from her eyes. This set up Asta to rush at Sister Lily and use his Anti-Magic Perfect Zetten on her, hopefully changing her back into her human form rather than leaving her as a Paladin.

What to expect (speculative)

Black Clover chapter 350 is expected to begin with confirmation on whether or not Asta’s Anti-Magic Perfect Zetten worked on Sister Lily. Unfortunately for fans, the most likely result will be that it wasn’t enough (on its own) to break Sister Lily free of the Paladinification. That being said, it will likely be shown to have had some impact in changing her back, setting up her eventual salvation.

Black Clover chapter 350 will likely see Sister Lily continuing to fight Asta as a result. Fans are also expected to see Heath Grice and Mushogatake Yosuga begin their fight, as well as the five-headed dragon resuming its rampage. Given Asta’s failure and most of the other Ryuzen Seven being out of action, this is likely where the Black Bulls will appear.

Fans will likely then see a brief explanation of how the Black Bulls found Asta and made it to Hino Country. Their fight versus the five-headed dragon is also expected to be established.

Black Clover chapter 350 is likely to end shortly thereafter, possibly showing Asta feeling rejuvenated and motivated to fight once more now that he’s reunited with his family.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

