Black Clover Movie: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect

The Black Clover movie is set to be released on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 7 PM JST. Following Jump Festa 2023’s reveal of a new trailer and more discussion on the film itself, fans simply cannot wait for the franchise’s anime adaptation to return in a silver screen format.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler information for the Black Clover movie is available as of this article’s writing. Although the basic plot of several previous Wizard Kings returning is known, there are no specific details on what fans can expect as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the highly anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all of the currently available release information for Black Clover movie, as well as speculates on what to expect in the upcoming film and more.

The Black Clover movie likely to see Asta prove himself worthy in defeating Conrad Leto, former Wizard King

The international premiere of the Black Clover movie will take place on March 31, 2023, at 7 PM JST. Typically speaking, Netflix premieres are made available as soon as the Pacific time zone crosses into the calendar date the release is slated for. As a result, fans should see the Black Clover film premiere internationally on Netflix at 12 AM PST on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The film will be distributed worldwide exclusively via Netflix upon its premiere. While it's currently unknown if any kind of physical release or partnership with other streaming platforms will follow, such possibilities certainly exist for the future.

The film is set to be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 AM, Friday, March 31

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 AM, Friday, March 31

British Standard Time: 11 AM, Friday, March 31

Central European Summer Time: 12 PM, Friday, March 31

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 PM, Friday, March 31

Philippine Standard Time: 6 PM, Friday, March 31

Japanese Standard Time: 7 PM, Friday, March 31

Australia Central Daylight Time: 8:30 PM, Friday, March 31

What to expect (speculative)

Based on the trailers so far, fans can expect the Black Clover movie to focus on Asta, Yami Sukehiro, Yuno Grinberryall, and Julius Novachrono as they battle against several former Wizard Kings. The primary antagonist seems to be Conrad Leto, the Wizard King whom Julius replaced upon his ascension to the role.

Supporting antagonists for the Black Clover movie currently seem to primarily consist of additional former Wizard Kings. It’s currently unknown if these additional former Wizard Kings have any kind of personal connection to the Clover Kingdom’s current citizens in the same way Julius and Conrad are connected. However, this will most likely end up being the case for at least a few.

The trailers have also prominently featured the Black Bull squad as being involved in the film’s events. Fans will likely see the weaker members of the squad split off into groups as they take on what will most likely be cronies and goons of the former Wizard King. If nothing else, fans will at least get to see the full squad cheer on Asta and their Captain as they once again fight to save the Clover Kingdom.

