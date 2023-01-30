One Piece live-action visual teaser released by Netflix

With Netflix's One Piece live-action adaptation set to release sometime in 2023, the visual teaser for the same has finally been released. It features Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy as he is seen striking the Straw Hats' iconic pose.

The online streaming platform's One Piece live-action adaptation is set to be a Netflix original series based on the manga created by Eiichiro Oda. The first season is gearing up to adapt the East Blue arc, which will see Luffy begin his journey as a pirate.

Netflix releases One Piece live-action visual teaser featuring Monkey D. Luffy

The official Twitter accounts of Netflix and One Piece live-action have finally released a visual teaser for the series. It features the show lead Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy as he strikes the Straw Hats Pirates' iconic pose.

The visual teaser itself reveals that the Netflix adaptation is set to release sometime in 2023. The platform also provided a link for the same so fans can add a reminder for the release of the show.

Given that the filming for the series ended in August 2022, fans can expect the release date for the same to be announced soon as the series is currently in its post-production stage.

Fans react to One Piece live-action adaptation's visual teaser

A majority of fans were impressed by the teaser as the visual that had been updated on Netflix seemed appealing to them. They loved it as it featured the main members of the Straw Hats Pirates as they looked towards The Going Merry that had been anchored on the horizon.

varun @varun2108 @BardlordMike3 @AniNewsAndFacts For a teaser it looks good , people be hating for no reason @BardlordMike3 @AniNewsAndFacts For a teaser it looks good , people be hating for no reason

Several people seemingly disliked the teaser, but fans of the series defended Netflix as they saw no problem with the way it had been created. According to them, people were criticizing the visual teaser for no good reason, other than the fact that it was for a live-action adaptation, which Netflix is notoriously known for.

Mora Uchiha @Yuta2Rika @onepiecenetflix @InakiGodoy No, thank you..I love the anime.the only succes as game is The lost of us for now, it's game with english voice and near of the true game..we can count how many anime turn movie and lose " Bleach, attack on titan, death note" and resident evil game when turn to movie lose too. @onepiecenetflix @InakiGodoy No, thank you..I love the anime.the only succes as game is The lost of us for now, it's game with english voice and near of the true game..we can count how many anime turn movie and lose " Bleach, attack on titan, death note" and resident evil game when turn to movie lose too.

MakiMakiMa @Jocyj4 @HakeruRizu @AniNewsAndFacts Just finished Alice in Borderland and it was one of the greatest adaptions @HakeruRizu @AniNewsAndFacts Just finished Alice in Borderland and it was one of the greatest adaptions

Some believe that Netflix will ruin their memories with the anime as they love the series. However, up until this point, the majority of the audience believed that nothing good had come from a live-action adaptation of an anime or video game, with some of the prime examples being Dragon Ball Evolution, Death Note, and Cowboy Bepop.

Several anime fans advised One Piece fans to have minimal expectations from the live-action adaptation and wait for what Netflix has in store for them.

Netflix is yet to announce a release date for the live-action adaptation, and fans now await the same.

