Black Clover movie releasing on Netflix has fans ecstatic

Black Clover fans are having the time of their lives as the latest leaks from the manga have left them on cloud nine. Fans have finally received some leaked details about the movie, including the title, release date, and a new key visual.
The leaks also revealed the results of the sixth Black Clover popularity poll, some of which will undoubtedly surprise you. Furthermore, the chapter itself was action-packed as Asta's Zetten training began, with Ichika not backing down while training him. Ichika certainly knows how to take down strong enemies.
Black Clover leaks about the movie's title, Netflix release date, and other key info have fans excited
Based on the leaks, the Black Clover movie is titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and is set to be released on March 31, 2023, in theaters and on Netflix worldwide. The anime's fandom is thrilled by this news as it means they won't have to wait for the movie to be released in their respective countries and can watch the film on the same day as Japan, on Netflix.
Moreover, this further means that fans won't have to rely on cam rips to watch the movie earlier.
Some even pointed out how the simultaneous release was a smart marketing strategy to avoid piracy.
As for the new character design that has been leaked, the character's name will be Conrad, who was the former Wizard King to Julius Novachrono. He was adored by the people of the Clover Kingdom and now has reappeared for unknown reasons. The movie's plot will not affect the canon plotline.
Fans were thrilled with Conrad's design because it was so intricately detailed, including the way keys adorned him. According to fans, the keys might be connected to his magic, suggesting a unique Key Magic affinity.
Along with this, some fans have also speculated on how Conrad could be related to the underwater temple, due to his pirate-like outfit and the seaweed on the top of his head.
Some fans even got Spade Kingdom vibes from him, however, that was simply due to his fur coat, which seems to be the standard outfit for any king in the animeverse.
Noelle comes out at top twice in a row in the character popularity polls, Ichika's overpowered performance against Asta revealed
Noelle fans were elated to find out that their favorite character had won the character popularity poll twice in a row. The silver-haired girl is the first female character in any shonen manga to win the character popularity poll twice in a row, which says a lot about her.
Asta, too, retained his second spot from the fifth character popularity poll, however, fans were left confused to see that Nacht had fallen to the eighth spot behind Gauche.
Black Clover fans even pointed out how both Gauche and Kahono had a huge fan following in Japan, due to which they were able to rank very high in the polls. Gauche has done almost nothing in the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, and Kahono hasn't appeared in a long time.
As for Dante, a good number of Black Clover fans were confused as to how he was ranked fifth in the polls. However, some fans rejoiced at the character being able to make it to the top 5.
Meanwhile, other fans were disappointed with how Magna missed out on the top 10 by a slim margin. They believe he deserves a spot after his fight against Dante.
Black Clover chapter 340 leaks show Ichika's overpowered performance against Asta
Black Clover chapter 340 leaks showed how Asta continued with his Zetten training with Ichika. This is when he showed them his devil union, which left Mikuriya speechless. Fans were much more focused on Asta's drip, however, as he wore a kimono and flexed devil wings.
This was almost the only highlight pertaining to Asta within these leaks, as the following training saw Ichika completely destroy him, starting off with her scary glare.
Fans were impressed by how Tabata illustrated the fight, with a major focus on Ichika's kicks.
Asta could have gotten a minor highlight at the end of the chapter, but Ichika simply knocked him out by banging his head against the ground.
This scene was hilarious as Ichika completely dominated Asta in this chapter, not even allowing him to feel the effects of his "Madada."