Black Clover movie releasing on Netflix has fans ecstatic

Black Clover fans are having the time of their lives as the latest leaks from the manga have left them on cloud nine. Fans have finally received some leaked details about the movie, including the title, release date, and a new key visual.

The leaks also revealed the results of the sixth Black Clover popularity poll, some of which will undoubtedly surprise you. Furthermore, the chapter itself was action-packed as Asta's Zetten training began, with Ichika not backing down while training him. Ichika certainly knows how to take down strong enemies.

Black Clover leaks about the movie's title, Netflix release date, and other key info have fans excited

Based on the leaks, the Black Clover movie is titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and is set to be released on March 31, 2023, in theaters and on Netflix worldwide. The anime's fandom is thrilled by this news as it means they won't have to wait for the movie to be released in their respective countries and can watch the film on the same day as Japan, on Netflix.

Moreover, this further means that fans won't have to rely on cam rips to watch the movie earlier.

Some even pointed out how the simultaneous release was a smart marketing strategy to avoid piracy.

MaruGoat @maru_goat



Either way, hope to see some of yall at the US theater release 🤝 @nite_baron Some dont realize this is a smart marketing strategy. Japan theatrical release + streaming platform minimizes cam rips/pirating. Cant tell you how many ppl didnt see the dbs and OP movie cuz they saw it on cam.Either way, hope to see some of yall at the US theater release 🤝 @nite_baron Some dont realize this is a smart marketing strategy. Japan theatrical release + streaming platform minimizes cam rips/pirating. Cant tell you how many ppl didnt see the dbs and OP movie cuz they saw it on cam.Either way, hope to see some of yall at the US theater release 🤝

As for the new character design that has been leaked, the character's name will be Conrad, who was the former Wizard King to Julius Novachrono. He was adored by the people of the Clover Kingdom and now has reappeared for unknown reasons. The movie's plot will not affect the canon plotline.

Trlex ∆ @Trlex01 @rothoslash Me rolling up to the fanciest odeon in London to watch this banger of a movie @rothoslash Me rolling up to the fanciest odeon in London to watch this banger of a movie https://t.co/ujMi24KnHt

Fans were thrilled with Conrad's design because it was so intricately detailed, including the way keys adorned him. According to fans, the keys might be connected to his magic, suggesting a unique Key Magic affinity.

Along with this, some fans have also speculated on how Conrad could be related to the underwater temple, due to his pirate-like outfit and the seaweed on the top of his head.

Tempest⚡ @Tempest_BC

#BCSpoilers Looking at this clothes he kinda looks like he might be from the underwater temple. A bit of a stretch but not impossible. Also that seaeweed hair lowkey confirming it 🤸 Looking at this clothes he kinda looks like he might be from the underwater temple. A bit of a stretch but not impossible. Also that seaeweed hair lowkey confirming it 🤸#BCSpoilers https://t.co/d9ZF9XXUhL

Some fans even got Spade Kingdom vibes from him, however, that was simply due to his fur coat, which seems to be the standard outfit for any king in the animeverse.

Noelle comes out at top twice in a row in the character popularity polls, Ichika's overpowered performance against Asta revealed

Noelle fans were elated to find out that their favorite character had won the character popularity poll twice in a row. The silver-haired girl is the first female character in any shonen manga to win the character popularity poll twice in a row, which says a lot about her.

Hayyi2301 @hayyi2301 @DarkFoxTeam_ She started as a flop, now running stars at the top @DarkFoxTeam_ She started as a flop, now running stars at the top

ChiefBarnes @HannibalBarnes @DarkFoxTeam_ Noelle is easily one of the best female Shonen protagonist. She even got Nami and my girl mikasa beat. Nvm Sakura and orihama. @DarkFoxTeam_ Noelle is easily one of the best female Shonen protagonist. She even got Nami and my girl mikasa beat. Nvm Sakura and orihama.

Asta, too, retained his second spot from the fifth character popularity poll, however, fans were left confused to see that Nacht had fallen to the eighth spot behind Gauche.

Black Clover fans even pointed out how both Gauche and Kahono had a huge fan following in Japan, due to which they were able to rank very high in the polls. Gauche has done almost nothing in the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, and Kahono hasn't appeared in a long time.

Oku @OnsKunN @nite_baronX I WILL NEVER FORGIVE THE JAPANESE FANS FOR PUTTING GAUCHE ABOVE NACHT!!!! @nite_baronX I WILL NEVER FORGIVE THE JAPANESE FANS FOR PUTTING GAUCHE ABOVE NACHT!!!! https://t.co/0IRNrZuW9q

As for Dante, a good number of Black Clover fans were confused as to how he was ranked fifth in the polls. However, some fans rejoiced at the character being able to make it to the top 5.

Oblivious @oblivibum #BCSpoilers No way Dante stayed in the top 5 after getting dusted by a peasant while Nacht fell off a cliff No way Dante stayed in the top 5 after getting dusted by a peasant while Nacht fell off a cliff 😭 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/JlbxMdTylp

bake @pormodrr @oblivibum Dude only takes Ls and is still top 5 with shit backstory this is so disrespectful @oblivibum Dude only takes Ls and is still top 5 with shit backstory this is so disrespectful

COLE! シ @heinegod



i will say zenon is my ideal villain tho. an actual good backstory - good reason to be a villain, and getting the job done. @oblivibum i been a fan of dante lol, idealogy and drip >>>> zenon & vanicai will say zenon is my ideal villain tho. an actual good backstory - good reason to be a villain, and getting the job done. @oblivibum i been a fan of dante lol, idealogy and drip >>>> zenon & vanicai will say zenon is my ideal villain tho. an actual good backstory - good reason to be a villain, and getting the job done.

Meanwhile, other fans were disappointed with how Magna missed out on the top 10 by a slim margin. They believe he deserves a spot after his fight against Dante.

Black Clover chapter 340 leaks show Ichika's overpowered performance against Asta

Black Clover chapter 340 leaks showed how Asta continued with his Zetten training with Ichika. This is when he showed them his devil union, which left Mikuriya speechless. Fans were much more focused on Asta's drip, however, as he wore a kimono and flexed devil wings.

JIGSAWW @BLACKCL99908043

#BCSpoilers Nobody Got that Drip Like My MC Asta . Nobody Got that Drip Like My MC Asta .#BCSpoilers https://t.co/gM4KcbiEIy

This was almost the only highlight pertaining to Asta within these leaks, as the following training saw Ichika completely destroy him, starting off with her scary glare.

Zues @Promithean10



#BCSpoilers After seeing Ichika I wouldn’t wanna fight her After seeing Ichika I wouldn’t wanna fight her #BCSpoilers https://t.co/20k87cxm23

Fans were impressed by how Tabata illustrated the fight, with a major focus on Ichika's kicks.

LocalW @LocalW_ #BCSpoilers Bro keeps getting clapped this arc. Love to see it. #BCSpoilers Bro keeps getting clapped this arc. Love to see it. https://t.co/75iChpUIue

Asta could have gotten a minor highlight at the end of the chapter, but Ichika simply knocked him out by banging his head against the ground.

This scene was hilarious as Ichika completely dominated Asta in this chapter, not even allowing him to feel the effects of his "Madada."

