Black Clover anime celebrates 5-year anniversary with special illustration, anime scenes broadcast, and upcoming movie news

Black Clover anime is celebrating its 5-year anniversary with a special illustration by director Ayataka Tanemura, released through the official Black Clover Twitter account. The illustration included an announcement about a special anime scene broadcast, set to start airing every Sunday from October 9, 2022.

Following the fifth year anniversary celebration post, it was even revealed how new information about the Black Clover movie is set to be released this week. Undoubtedly, this week will be huge for the series, with the two protagonists, Asta and Yuno, having their birthdays today.

Black Clover anime set to celebrate 5-year anniversary with anime scenes broadcast

Black Clover anime will be celebrating its fifth year anniversary with a re-broadcast of a selection of famous scenes selected by the staff and cast of the anime. The same was announced with a special illustration of Asta showing his palm and all of his fingers to indicate five years since the anime first premiered.

The scenes will be broadcast on TV Tokyo every Sunday, starting October 9. The first episode set to air will be Asta and Yuno, which has been selected by Yuno's voice actor, Nobunaga Shimazaki.

While the time for the re-broadcast is subject to change, it has now been announced that the episode will air on Sunday at 25:35, which means the airing will happen on October 10 at 01:35 JST.

The editors, cast, and staff have yet to decide how many episodes of the anime will be aired as part of the 5-year anniversary celebration. Any updates on the same will be announced by the team in a timely manner.

The following episodes set to air could be chosen by Asta's voice Actor, Taketo Kajiwara, and other staff members such as Tatsuhiko Katayama (original editor), Keisuke Tode (second generation editor in charge of original work), Yuji Iwasaki (third generation editor in charge of original work), and Junya Fukuda (fourth generation editor in charge of original work).

Keiichiro Takahashi (original media editor), Ayataka Tanemura (TV series director), Tatsuya Yoshihara (TV series general director), and Itsuko Takeda (character design) may also have their pick of episodes for the re-broadcast.

Black Clover movie news set to be released within a week

New information on the Black Clover movie is set to be released within a week. The announcement was made shortly after the 5-year anniversary celebration post and the re-broadcast decision was revealed to fans.

Until now, the movie's information has been scarce, as we have only received two key visuals of the protagonists, Asta and Yuno, a teaser, and a release window of 2023.

It hasn't been announced whether the movie will resume the anime storyline and animate the Spade Kingdom Raid arc or if it will be an original story. Considering that the following arc is too long for a movie adaptation, with a total of 71 chapters, the chances are that the movie will have an original story. Hence, fans of the anime are eager to get confirmation on the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far