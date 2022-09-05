Black Clover: Yuno's bandaged hand may be hiding a secret power

Yuno has finally made his grand return to Black Clover as he is hit with the most devastating news about Asta. Lucius Zogratis attempted to kill Asta so that his plans could succeed. However, unknown to the Clover Kingdom, Sister Lily teleported Asta to some faraway location.

Meanwhile, thinking that Asta was killed, Yuno made it his goal to defeat Lucius. While things seem awfully tense in the ongoing chapters, fans noticed how Yuno’s hand was bandaged. This little detail by Tabata has fans wondering, “what could be the deal with Yuno’s bandaged hand?”

Has Yuno hurt his arm? Has he unlocked a new power? Let’s look at all the possibilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

Yuno’s bandaged hand could be Tabata hinting toward something big to happen in Black Clover

Yuno defeating a group of high-ranking devils instantly (Image via Viz Media)

While there are many assumptions about what may have happened to Yuno’s hand, the most popular one is that he may have hurt it while fighting the high-ranking devils. While that could have been true, it simply cannot be, and we will tell you why.

When Adrammelech returned to Lucius, he told him how Yuno defeated a group of high-ranking devils instantly in his base form. This meant that Yuno wouldn’t have hurt his hand. So Yuno’s hand had to be bandaged due to something that happened before or after the fight.

This is why we believe Yuno’s bandaged hand could hide a secret power.

What powers could Yuno's bandage be hiding?

Asta and Yuno against the Elves in Black Clover episode 100 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A popular belief among Black Clover fans is that Mangaka Yuki Tabata may be trying to draw a parallel between Asta and Yuno. Asta’s right arm has been contracted by Liebe to have anti-magic flow through it. Fans believe that Yuno must have made a similar deal with Sylph to have his left arm permanently be in Spirit Dive.

This could indeed be a big power-up and could be why Yuno took down a group of high-ranking devils in base form. Another possibility is that just like how Mereoleona’s body turned into mana, Yuno’s arm could have gone through something similar. He must have wrapped a bandage around it to secure it.

Yuno Spirit Dive (Image via Studio Pierrot) & Mereleona Hellfire Incarnate (Image via Reddit/u/yaboinigel)

If this is true, Black Clover fans could soon witness something huge. The right and left parallels often lead the protagonist and deuteragonist of shonen anime to perform a combined attack.

Could Yuno's hand actually be injured?

THE ACE @Ace_OTO @Flowing_Waves Ye but in the color page he has no nothing on him @Flowing_Waves Ye but in the color page he has no nothing on him https://t.co/SokqYwat41

While all the above assumptions could turn out to be true, there is a strong possibility that Yuno could have hurt his hand. We are saying this because if it were a power-up leading to a change in the character’s design, the same would have been reflected in the color panel illustrated in the Black Clover manga.

So how could Yuno have hurt his arm? A popular belief amongst Black Clover fans is that Yuno must have injured his hand during the time-skip due to his rigorous training. This could be true because the last time we saw Yuno, he had only received his new powers of Star Magic. Chances are that Yuno may have been training to utilize his Spirit Dive and Star Magic, causing him to have hurt his arm.

People also believe that Yuno must have hurt his arm after hearing about Asta’s death. He must have hurt it by clenching his fist in rage or even hitting it somewhere.

This is why Yuno’s bandaged hand may have been shown on the same page as Yami and his ashtray filled with cigarettes. The bandaged arm, like Yami’s cigarettes, could be both characters’ response to hearing the news of Asta’s death.

What do you think happened with Yuno's hand? Comment down below.

