Black Clover movie release date, character design, and key visual leaked

Fans can finally rejoice as they have received some concrete information on the Black Clover movie. According to leaks, the movie is set to be released on March 31, 2023, on Netflix worldwide. Ever since Black Clover's official Twitter account announced that new information about the movie would be released this week, fans of the series have been anticipating information on the same.

Along with the Black Cover movie release date, a new key visual and character design for a new character, Conrad (or Konrad), has also been leaked. This means the movie will have an original story set aside from the manga's storyline.

Will the new Black Clover movie shine light upon Asta's fate?

New leaked key visual features Asta

A new key visual for the movie was leaked online, featuring Asta in his post Elf-Reicarnation Arc outfit. His right arm seems unaffected by Liebe's anti-magic, which means that the story could be set at a time before the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc began, during the six-month time skip.

Black Clover movie release date and streaming details

As fans anticipated a theater release, the OTT platform release on March 31, 2023, for the Black Clover movie was unexpected for them.

However, it will be welcomed by international fans, as the Netflix release will mean that they will not have to wait for months after its release in Japan for the movie to be released in their respective countries. The Netflix release would allow fans to watch the film on the worldwide release date itself.

Also, according to the leaks, the movie is set to be titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

New character design leaked

According to the leaks, the movie is set to feature a new character, the character design for which was leaked online. The character's name is Conrad (Konrad), the former Wizard King to Julius Novachrono.

Manga author Yuki Tabata himself designed the character. Conrad is set to be voiced by Toshihiko Seki, who had previously voiced Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer and Iruka Umino from the Naruto franchise.

Apparently, Conrad was loved by the citizens of the Clover Kingdom. But the question is, why does he appear now?

After looking at the leaked title, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, it seems like Conrad may have to do something with Asta. Chances are that he, too, like Lucius Zogratis, disapproves of Asta and believes him to be a flaw of the world.

However, the movie is not canon, which means that it will not affect the storyline of the manga, and can be enjoyed by all fans, be it new or old.

