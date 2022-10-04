One Piece fandom's take on Dream's face reveal says everything about the community

One Piece fandom is one of the biggest anime communities in the industry and is notoriously known for establishing absolute dominance among all internet communities. So, on October 3, 2022, when the YouTube community broke into two after Minecraft YouTuber Dream's face reveal, One Piece fans banded together to give their take on the same.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has been anonymously streaming gaming content for eight years on the platform and finally decided to reveal his face. While the face reveal was well received at first, it soon changed tides, as the One Piece fandom decided to take a dive as well.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

One Piece fandom's take on Dream's face reveal says a lot about the community's toxicity

Dream's face reveal

On October 3, 2022, popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream finally did his face reveal to the world. The content creator had been posting and streaming on the platform for eight years while keeping his identity a secret under a smiley face mask.

When the video was uploaded on YouTube, it quickly started trending, with about 28.2 million views at the time of writing. The YouTuber has a total of over 30.7 million subscribers on his main channel, all of whom had subscribed to him without knowing his identity. Along with this, several content creators had previously collaborated with him but never knew what he looked like, which is why they were curious about the face reveal.

Dream's real name is Clay. He revealed how he decided to do his face reveal after realizing he wanted to meet fellow creators and collaborate with them. He was about to meet another content creator, GeorgeNotFound, who was planning to live and collab with the Dream Team in the US. Moreover, he thought revealing his face would help him avoid fans who would go above and beyond to find his true self, thus it was a weight off his shoulders.

But following a warm reception for the face reveal, a section of the internet started roasting Dream due to his similarities with another internet personality, Shane Dawson. Along with this, Clay was also made fun of for looking similar to several animated characters, as the hashtag #PutTheMaskBackOn started trending on Twitter.

One Piece fandom's take on Dream's face reveal

Following Dream's face reveal, the One Piece fandom chimed in as well, to give their take on the whole face reveal debacle. While the internet was divided into two, with many posting negative comments against the YouTuber, One Piece fans expressed how they couldn't care less about Dream's face reveal, as they had a much more relevant dream to focus on, i.e., Luffy's dream.

If that weren't enough, the only face reveal the fandom cares about is that of Im. While Im is known to be the ruler of the world and holder of the Empty Throne in the series, their identity is yet to be revealed.

While there are several other face reveals within the anime community, One Piece fandom's need to establish their dominance in the animeverse often leaves other fanbases enraged. The same has been observed during the Dream fiasco, as the show and its content mean way more to them than what's going on in other sectors of Twitter and the internet in general.

Many fans from different anime communities have also expressed their experiences on the slander they have faced from the One Piece fandom for liking other anime and manga on several forums.

While it is understandable that the anime's fanbase is huge, constantly slandering other fanbases when having a hive mentality has caused the fandom to lose credibility among other fanbases. Their constant trashing of other anime and fandoms can now only be observed to boil down to their absolute bias towards the series.

