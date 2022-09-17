One Piece Chapter 1060: There’s a reason why Luffy’s dream hasn’t been revealed yet

One Piece Chapter 1060 was not the right moment to reveal Luffy's dream.

Despite the fact that One Piece Chapter 1060 is titled Luffy's Dream, the moment is once again off-screened. Only the Straw Hats and a stowaway Caribou get to hear what Luffy actually said.

Of course, there are reasons why Eiichiro Oda still brought it up anyways. There is rock solid logic to the narrative decisions made in One Piece Chapter 1060.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Eiichiro Oda knew what he was doing by not revealing Luffy's dream in One Piece Chapter 1060

What is the point of bringing it up in the recent chapter?

The One Piece series has finally entered the final saga. Naturally, there isn't a lot of time before the Straw Hats find the last Road Poneglyph. Believe it or not, Luffy has yet to reveal his dreams to his fellow crewmates. Only the following people have been made aware beforehand:

Shanks

Portgas D. Ace

Sabo

Silvers Rayleigh (through Shanks)

(through Shanks) Yamato (through Ace)

Previously, the Straw Hats only knew that he wanted to be the Pirate King. With that said, One Piece Chapter 1060 is the perfect time for Oda to bring it up again. By the time they reach Laugh Tale, the Straw Hats need to understand the full context of Luffy's dream and why it matters to him.

When Oda is ready to reveal this secret, the Straw Hats won't be finding out at the same time as readers. Luffy may not be the Pirate King right now, but he still lets them know what his end game will be. One Piece Chapter 1060 makes it clear that he has that kind of confidence in his cremates and their abilities.

At the very least, the chapter does provide contextual hints

🎉 Jasser 🎉 @Jabulkheir

1) It is NOT a benevolent dream. It's not to give food or to free people. Why? Roger was not that type of guy & they had the same dream.

#ONEPIECE1060 In this thread I'll try to accurately narrow down luffy's dream using this chapter. It's a long one so here goes:1) It is NOT a benevolent dream. It's not to give food or to free people. Why? Roger was not that type of guy & they had the same dream. In this thread I'll try to accurately narrow down luffy's dream using this chapter. It's a long one so here goes:1) It is NOT a benevolent dream. It's not to give food or to free people. Why? Roger was not that type of guy & they had the same dream. #ONEPIECE1060 https://t.co/j2qb7KidCY

One Piece Chapter 1060 makes it abundantly clear that Luffy's dream is not that simple, given the shocked reactions of his fellow crewmates. It could be argued that Oda is saving it for a huge emotional payoff. The most recent chapter indicates that Luffy is thinking outside the box.

Right off the bat, Luffy's main objective isn't what he told Kaido back in the Onigashima Raid. While he did want to make sure that Wano Country wouldn't starve, it was a situational goal for that particular arc. Kaido was a cruel dictator who brought famine and war.

If Luffy had already told readers his dream by telling it to Kaido, then it wouldn't make sense for Oda to off-screen a similar moment in One Piece Chapter 1060. This means that Luffy has bigger plans in store, far beyond feeding hungry people in a desolate country.

Luffy's dream can't be revealed until he becomes the Pirate King

JoyBoy_🫧 @sadie65



Ace told Yamato not to laugh at Luffy's dream but it's never said what..and even in this scene it's not actually said.

#ONEPIECE There's more to Luffy's dream ? He has greater ambitions than to become The Pirate king ?Ace told Yamato not to laugh at Luffy's dream but it's never said what..and even in this scene it's not actually said. #ONEPIECE 1060 #ONEPIECE 1060SPOILERS There's more to Luffy's dream ? He has greater ambitions than to become The Pirate king ? Ace told Yamato not to laugh at Luffy's dream but it's never said what..and even in this scene it's not actually said.#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1060 #ONEPIECE1060SPOILERS https://t.co/OlOXdnBTZC

Oda made a conscious effort to off-screen both Luffy and Roger's dreams. Since the former inherited the latter's will, they will likely share the same goal. It has to be something that's completely ridiculous and unbelievable. Otherwise, the Straw Hats wouldn't react the way they did in One Piece Chapter 1060.

For the sake of discussion, now is a good time to bring up popular theories about Luffy's dreams, regardless of whether or not they end up being true:

He wants to throw the largest party in the world

He wants to explore the moon or even outer space

He wants to destroy the Red Line and bring everyone together

Either way, becoming the Pirate King is a means to an end. By the time he finally reveals his dream, Luffy will have what he needs to accomplish his goal. Readers would find it far more satisfying to know what he wants if he can make it possible.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far