One Piece chapter 1060 leak marks the true beginning of the series’ end

The initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1060, which came out yesterday, made fans realize that the series is indeed reaching its finale. The fandom came to this conclusion after it was revealed that Luffy will finally talk about his true dream, one that the manga has been keeping a secret since chapter 585.

Continue reading to learn more about the topic and why fans believe this to be the beginning of the end.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It will contain major spoilers for the One Piece Manga.

Luffy’s true dream will be revealed to the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece chapter 1060

Why is Luffy’s true dream so important?

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE1060

CHAPTER 1060 FIRST SPOILERS ! CHAPTER 1060 FIRST SPOILERS #ONEPIECE1060CHAPTER 1060 FIRST SPOILERS 🔥🔥! https://t.co/8i9LieJ9ll

In chapter 585 of the manga series, Oda implied that Luffy had a bigger goal behind his ambition to become a pirate. When he was still a young boy living in Foosha village, he had a conversation with his brothers, Sabo and Ace, about what their dreams for the future were.

The former claimed that he wanted to see the world and write a book, while the latter promised he would become famous on his own one day.

When it was Luffy’s turn to state his dream, readers were expecting him to talk about his dream of becoming the Pirate King. Surprisingly, he did not, and his true dream was never revealed. To this date, it remains a mystery that fans have been waiting for the manga to reveal.

Yesterday, when spoilers for One Piece chapter 1060 were released, it was revealed that this time Luffy would finally be talking about his dream to his crew.

Luffy’s dream may be what marks the end of the series

Sam @PirateKing056

One piece is really ending @Orojapan1 Luffy is revealing his secret dreamOne piece is really ending @Orojapan1 Luffy is revealing his secret dream One piece is really ending 😭 https://t.co/kzKwrlKXxG

The protagonist's secret dream has never been said out loud, something that fans know was intentionally done by Oda. This is what motivated Luffy to begin his entire journey, meaning it is pivotal for the plot of the franchise. The mangaka chose to keep this ambition a secret to give readers something to expect near the end of the manga when it would most likely come into play again.

The fact that his dream is finally going to be revealed means that Oda is ready for the series to end. One Piece chapter 1060 and the revelation of Luffy’s dream are indications that the franchise is truly entering its final saga.

Final thoughts

What is Luffy's secret dream? (Image via Toei Animation)

After years of waiting, Luffy’s true motivation will finally come into play in One Piece chapter 1060. Oda is trying to give fans a satisfying ending, which is why he is finally solving this mystery that has raised curiosity for many years. He does not want his manga to end without revealing to fans what the straw hat's heart truly yearns for.

Fans will have to wait until One Piece chapter 1060 gets released to learn what Oda is planning to do with this new revelation.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta