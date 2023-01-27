Black Clover: Does Sister Lily have two magic attributes?

Following the release of spoilers for the upcoming Black Clover issue, fans’ focus has now solely been on Sister Lily and Asta. With the two set to clash in the next chapter, fans are discussing everything from who’ll win in the upcoming clash to reminiscing on the times the two spent together early in the series.

Black Clover fans are also discussing Sister Lily’s magic attributes, which are set to be on display yet again in the upcoming issue. However, some fans are seemingly confused by how Sister Lily is able to use a combination spell by herself, indicating that she has two individual magic attributes despite being one person. While this isn’t entirely inaccurate, it also doesn’t describe her situation with complete accuracy.

Sister Lily’s combo spell in Black Clover’s upcoming issue has fans second-guessing series' oldest rules

When Sister Lily, aka Lily Aquaria, is first introduced in the Black Clover manga series, she is disclosed to have the Water Magic attribute. This information is revealed through her using the Holy Fist of Love spell on Asta when he became passionate in his declarations about wanting to marry or otherwise impress her.

For most of the series, this is the only magic attribute that Sister Lily is shown to have. Furthermore, there is no way to receive a second magic attribute in the series, except for Yuno Grinberryall, which is a rare exception with extenuating circumstances, making it nearly irreplicable.

As a result, Sister Lily is shown to have only one magic attribute throughout the majority of Black Clover. However, this changes when the final arc begins and Lucius Zogratis, the true identity of Julius Novachrono, attacks Asta and his friends at the protagonist's promotional ceremony. Here, he takes Sister Lily hostage to get under Asta's skin.

Shortly thereafter, Lucius transforms Sister Lily into his first Paladin. Paladins are human mages who have been bestowed with purified devils by Lucius Zogratis, with the devils' souls and powers being purified by Lucius' Soul Magic. As the hosts of incarnated devils, Paladins receive immense magic power, mortal bodies, enhanced wisdom, and the magic attributes of their associated devils.

Thus, when Sister Lily became a Paladin, she received the purified soul and powers of the devil Beelzebub. Fans may recognize Beelzebub as the devil for whom Zenon Zogratis was once the host, being responsible for granting him the use of Spatial Magic. Likewise, Sister Lily is now able to use Spatial Magic after becoming a Paladin with Beelzebub’s soul in Black Clover’s final arc.

However, it isn’t exactly Sister Lily’s own magic attribute that allows her to do this. Since the ability to use Spatial Magic comes from being a Paladin made with Beelzebub’s soul, she won’t be able to use the ability once freed from Lucius’ grips. While Sister Lily currently has two magic attributes, the second does not belong to her, and will likely be taken away once the Paladin transformation is undone.

