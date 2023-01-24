Black Clover: Can Asta save Sister Lily?

After the events of Black Clover chapter 348, it has become quite evident that Asta is a changed man. He is now determined to become the strongest, all the while slashing up his fears to declare the same.

In the latest chapter, Asta showed his new strength as he had mastered Zetten, allowing him to perform Anti-Magic Zetten, which was the Ultimate counter-attack.

Using this ability, Asta was able to defeat Paladin Yrul instantly, and upon doing so, Yrul returned to his normal form. So, does it mean that Asta can use the same to save Sister Lily?

Black Clover: Can Asta release Sister Lily from Lucius Zogratis's spell?

In Black Clover chapter 348, titled Determined, fans got to see Asta using his Anti-Magic Zetten. Evidently, the new technique was quite useful, given that Asta was able to defeat Paladin Yrul instantly by using it.

However, something that came to fans' notice was how Paladin Yrul's halo and wings vanished. In addition to that, Ichika revealed how his Yoryoku (magic) had reverted. For that, Ryuzen Seven Yosuga came to the conclusion that Asta must have only slashed Yrul's Paladin magic.

While it doesn't reveal that Asta can necessarily revert Lucius's magic on his Paladins, it does hint at the fact that Asta can defeat the Paladins by only targeting their Paladin powers.

This was only possible because Asta used Demon-Slasher Katana while in Unite, which has the ability to slash anything without harming the entity the user (Asta) wants to protect.

However, up until now, it has not been revealed that this ability can specifically target magic as well. Given the benefit of the doubt, it is quite possible that Asta has destroyed Yrul's Paladin powers, returning him to normal.

However, this could contradict Asta's Demon-Destroyer Sword's exclusive ability Casualty Break, which is capable of removing any curses or magic that an opponent has been afflicted with.

Given that Casualty Break does sound similar to what Asta must have done with Demon-Slasher Katana, the chances are that Asta was only able to revert Yrul to his base form, keeping Lucius's influence on him the same.

Otherwise, what Asta was able to hone in the latest chapter was a new ability of Demon-Slasher Katana, which he was only able to activate upon learning to use Anti-Magic Zetten.

Thus, for now, it is tough to say whether Asta can save Sister Lily or not. While there is a good possibility that Asta will be able to revert Sister Lily from her Paladin form, it is yet to be confirmed if that change will remain permanent, or if Lucifer will still have Sister Lily under his mind control.

Therefore, fans will have to wait until the next chapter 349 is released. However, given that it hasn't been confirmed if Asta will be fighting Paladin Sister Lily in the next chapter, another possibility remains that Lucius Zogratis will himself interrupt the fight. This could save Sister Lily for the all-out battle on Judgement Day, which could lead to her being saved by someone else, either Yuno or Noelle.

