Black Clover chapter 349: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 349 is set to be released on Monday, January 30, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Asta defending Ichika from Yrul's magic, following which, he was forced to fight his own illusion. Upon slashing away his fears, Asta declared his resolve to become the strongest. Meanwhile, Paladin Yrul attacked Asta, although, after having mastered Zetten, he countered his attack easily, defeating him.

Asta will try to rescue Sister Lily in Black Clover chapter 349

Release date and time, where to read

Asta as seen in Black Clover (Image via Twitter/@Izanagi1_)

Black Clover chapter 349 will be released on Sunday, January 29, 2023, for most fans around the world. For people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 349 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, January 29

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, January 29

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, January 29

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, January 29

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, January 29

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 29

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, January 29

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, January 30

Sister Lily in her Paladin form (Image via Twitter/@CoffeeLover1345)

Fans can read the upcoming Black Clover chapter on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 349?

Black Clover chapter 349 will see Asta face one of the two remaining Paladins in the Land of the Sun. While he would want to rescue Sister Lily first, given that Paladin Heath Grice is also present on the scene, it is likely that he will attack Asta first.

Heath Grice as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Heath Grice had previously died in the series, but he was brought back as a Paladin by Lucius Zogratis. The former Wizard King has the ability to turn someone, whether dead or alive, into his Paladin. While a person like Yrul may have returned to his original state, it is yet to be seen what Asta's Anti-Magic Zetten does to a previously dead Paladin, such as Heath Grice.

Otherwise, the upcoming chapter may also see Asta fight Paladin Sister Lily as he might try to rescue her first. However, given Asta's new strength, Lucius may also interrupt the fight to keep Paladin Lily safe for Judgement Day.

What happened last time?

Asta as seen in Black Clover chapter 348 (Image via Twitter/@R8Promethean)

Black Clover chapter 348, titled Determined, saw Asta rescuing Ichika and fighting Paladin Yrul as he had mastered his Zetten, allowing him to use Anti-Magic Zetten, which, according to Ryuzen Seven Yosuga, is the ultimate counter-attack.

Now that Asta is determined and not worried, he promised Sister Lily that he could save him.

