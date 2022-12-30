Black Clover Anime: Complete filler list

With Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King set to be released on March 31, 2023, on Netflix, anime-only fans finally have something to look forward to. However, with the release about three months away, Black Clover fans still have a lot of time on their hands.

During this time, one could choose to watch the anime all over again. Given how fans would only want to watch the essential parts, i.e., the manga and anime canon episodes, we have brought you the complete filler episodes list for Black Clover anime.

There are only 17 Black Clover filler episodes

Secre Swallowtail

While Black Clover anime has a total of 346 manga chapters to date, the anime has only adapted its story until chapters 270-271. The manga content from these 270-271 chapters, along with some anime canon and filler episodes, sums up to 170 anime episodes. Out of these 170 episodes, only 17 are entirely filler material, thus, the anime only has 10% of filler episodes.

Episode 29 - Path

Episode 66 - The Secret of the Eye of the Midnight Sun

Episode 68 - Battle to the Death?! Yami vs. Jack

Episode 82 - Clover Clips: The Nightmarish Charmy Special!

Episode 123 - Nero Reminisces... Part One

Episode 124 - Nero Reminisces... Part Two

Episode 125 - Return

Episode 131 - A New Resolve

Episode 134 - Those Who Have Been Gathered

Episode 135 - The One Who Has My Heart, My Mind, and Soul

Episode 142 - Those Remaining

Episode 143 - The Tilted Scale

Episode 144 - Those Who Wish to Destroy Devils

Episode 145 - Rescue

Episode 146 - Those Who Worship Devils

Episode 147 - Death

Episode 148 - Become the Light That Illuminates the Darkness

Complete list of Black Clover anime canon episodes

Given how some fans would only want to watch the canon content, here's the list of all the anime canon episodes that fans can avoid watching if they are binge-watching the series only for the manga canon episodes.

Fanzell Kruger

Episode 3 - To the Royal Capital!

Episode 13 - The Wizard King Saw, Continued

Episode 55 - The Man Named Fanzell

Episode 56 - The Man Named Fanzell Continued

Episode 130 - The New Magic Knight Squad Captains' Meeting

Episode 132 - The Lion Awakens

Episode 133 - The Lion Awakens, Continued

Episode 136 - A Black Deep-Sea Story

Episode 137 - Charmy's Century of Hunger, Gordon's Millennium of Loneliness

Episode 138 - In Zara's Footsteps

Episode 139 - A Witch's Homecoming

Episode 140 - A Favor for Julius

Episode 141 - The Golden Family

Episode 149 - Two Things to Look for

Episode 150 - The Challenge of the Maidens

Episode 151 - Clash! Battle of the Magic Knight Captains!

Episode 152 - To Tomorrow!

Episode 153 - The Chosen Ones

Episode 154 - Vice-Captain Langris Vaude

Episode 155 - The 5 Spirit Guardians

Episode 156 - Awakening Power

Episode 157 - The Five-Leaf Clover

Langris Vaude

Given that the Black Clover anime has a total of 22 anime canon episodes, that, in addition to the 17 filler episodes, is a total of 39 episodes that fans can avoid watching if they are on a manga canon binge-watching session. That leaves them with 131 episodes to watch.

