Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers: Can Asta undo the Paladin form?

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 348 out, fans finally got to witness the results of Asta's Zetten training. Previously, Asta was seen training with Ryuzen Seven members Yosuga and Fujio to master Zetten. Given Asta's anti-magic, fans were eager to see how his abilities would work when paired with Zetten.

However, Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers gave fans a glimpse of it, leaving them wondering if Asta is now capable of undoing the Paladin form.

The previous chapter saw Paladin Yrul using his ability to cause the Ryuzen Seven members to see illusions of their worst fears. As Ichika was fighting the illusion of her dead father, it triggered memories of the Yami clan massacre, which left her defenseless. This was when Asta entered the battlefield to fight the Paladins.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 348: Can Asta's Demon-Slasher Katana undo the Paladin form?

ZZAT|❄️| @WinterTormenta #BCSpoilers THAT'S WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT THAT'S WHY HE'S THE MVP THAT'S WHY HE'S THE GOAT THE GOAT #BCSpoilers THAT'S WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT THAT'S WHY HE'S THE MVP THAT'S WHY HE'S THE GOAT THE GOAT https://t.co/rL5omkWdBr

Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers revealed that Asta is set to fight Paladin Yrul in the upcoming chapter. While Asta's Devil Union looks menacing to the Paladin, his form itself isn't the talking point in this chapter as Asta has seemingly mastered Zetten.

When Paladin Yrul started preparing his one-shot attack against Asta, called Beast Magic: Holy Hunting, the latter in his Devil Union form kept calm, and he was able to observe his opponent's movements. Thus, when Paladin Yrul started executing his attack, Asta was able to counter at the right time using his Demon-Slasher Katana.

Eternal🍥 @themarvelousfan This un paldining is too early for the story #BCSpoilers This un paldining is too early for the story #BCSpoilers https://t.co/Er7zopVF1T

While Asta won the fight with a single move, the detail that surprised fans was how Yrul, upon being attacked, was no longer a Paladin, given that he did not have his halo or wings when he was seen getting knocked out due to Asta's attack. Does this mean that Asta's Demon-Slasher Katana is capable of undoing Paladin form?

Previously, Asta was seen to be capable of removing curses from people who had been cursed, or as seen in the Elf-Reincarnation Arc, Asta is capable of removing the effects of any spells on a person using his Demon-Destroyer Sword.

This special ability is called Casuality Break and is an exclusive move for the Demon-Destroyer Sword. So, how did Demon-Slasher Katana undo the Paladin form?

While it is yet to be confirmed, it is quite possible that the Demon-Slasher Katana does not have the capability of undoing a Paladin. For now, it is quite easy for fans to misinterpret that Asta can return the Paladins to normal. However, as observed in Black Clover chapter 344, Sister Lily was seen in her usual look. This meant that the Paladins could return to their base form without losing Lucius' influence.

Thus, it is quite possible that Asta's attack was merely able to defeat his opponent Yrul, causing him to return to his base form, devoid of the Paladin halo and wings.

Asta using the Demon-Slasher Katana (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, there is still a possibility that Asta is, in fact, capable of making the Paladins back to normal, given that the Demon-Slasher Katana, when in Unite, only damages the intended target, causing no harm to what the user wants to protect, which, when combined with Zetten, could have a new possibility.

Thus, there is a possibility that Asta can now target Lucius' spell on his enemies rather than the Paladin themselves, helping them get back to normal. Nevertheless, the same can only be confirmed when it is revealed by the manga.

Poll : 0 votes