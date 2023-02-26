Black Clover chapter 352: The true power of Ryuya's Tengentsu revealed as Asta eliminated the looming threat

With the release of Black Clover chapter 352, fans of the series finally got to witness Ryudo Ryuya's Tenegntsu as it has remained a mystery ever since Asta reached the Land of the Sun. Meanwhile, fans also got to witness the Ryuzen Seven working together under the command of their shogun.

The previous chapter majorly focused on Yosuga and Ryuya's backstory and how Ryuya obtained the Tengentsu and became the shogun. The chapter also saw Asta trying to defeat the five-headed dragon, however, the beast would heal instantly after getting cut, thus Ryuya riled up his Ryuzen Seven to help Asta.

Black Clover chapter 352: Ryuzen Seven assist Asta to defeat the five-headed dragon

Five-headed dragon as seen in Black Clover chapter 352 (Image via Twitter/@titiu_bru)

Black Clover chapter 352 opened with Ryudo Ryuya instructing Asta to give his all in the next attack as he would get his Ryuzen Seven to set up the final attack for him.

It had become clear to Ryuya that all five of the beast's heads were to be cut simultaneously using Asta's Anti-Magic Zetten as the five-headed dragon can regenerate after damage is inflicted upon it. Thus, he took off his eyepatch to reveal his Tenegentsu, using which he was able to see all that was happening in the present.

Ryuya instructed Fujio to use his Sound Yojutsu to get all Ryuzen Seven members' spirits and bodies reinvigorated and asked the other members to take on the five-headed dragon. He asked Jozo, Yosuga, Daizaemon, Komari, and Kezokaku to attack the five-headed dragon in such a way that all of them line up next to each other.

However, Jozo was dealt a lot of damage due to which he was not able to do his part in the plan. As he was about to get swallowed by one of the five heads of the dragon, Ichika came to his rescue. She used Zetten to keep the head away from them, as she cheered on Asta to deal the final blow.

Ichika Yami as seen in Black Clover chapter 352 (Image via Shueisha)

Asta sliced off the dragon's heads similar to how the myth had stated, following which Ryuya appreciated Asta and the Ryuzen Seven's efforts for a job well done.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 352

Black Clover chapter 352 saw Asta defeat the legendary five-headed dragon. This could mean that he might now team up with Ryuya and Ryuzen Seven to fight Lucius Zogratis and his Paladins on Judgment Day. As part of this, all of them may be set to go to the Clover Kingdom.

Asta defeating the five-headed dragon in Black Clover chapter 352 (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, there is a possibility that fans will soon be able to see some much-loved characters like Noelle, Yuno, Yami, and the Black Bulls back in action. Previously, the Black Bulls except for Noelle, Secre, and Yami were seen trying to search for Asta as the rest were unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, Yuno had made up his mind to defeat Lucius Zogratis on his own, following which he planned to become the Wizard King. Nevertheless, it has been a few months since fans have seen them in the manga.

