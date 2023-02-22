Black Clover chapter 352 spoilers and raw scans: Ryuya reveals his tengentsu, Asta defeats the five-headed dragon

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 352 out, fans of the series finally got to witness Ryuya using his Tengentsu. While Asta was trying to fight the five-headed dragon, the Ryuzen Seven joined him in his battle as they had to take down the beast to bring peace to the Land of the Sun.

The previous chapter saw Asta fighting the five-headed dragon, while Yosuga defeated Paladin Health Grice. Later, the chapter revealed Yosuga and Ryuya's backstory and how the Land of the Sun picked their next shogun.

While it was between the two, Yosuga chose Ryuya as the shogun due to his selflessness to save people in return for his Yoryoku. The chapter then focused back on the fight as Ryuya asked his Ryuzen Seven to assist Asta in defeating the legendary beast.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 352: How the Ryuzen Seven helped Asta defeat the five-headed dragon

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers Title is 「天晴れ」which means 'splendid; praiseworthy' and also means 'Well done!', intended meaning is most likely the 'Well done!' one~ #BCSpoilers Title is 「天晴れ」which means 'splendid; praiseworthy' and also means 'Well done!', intended meaning is most likely the 'Well done!' one~

Per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 352, the upcoming chapter will most likely be titled Well Done!, referring to Ryuya praising Asta and the Ryuzen Seven later in the chapter.

As Ryuya got his Ryuzen Seven hyped up, he asked Asta to put everything he had into the next attack. The only way to defeat the dragon is by cutting all five of its heads at once with Anti-Magic.

In the chapter, the Ryuzen Seven sets the stage for Asta to defeat the five-headed dragon.

Black Clover chapter 352 saw Ryuya take off his eyepatch to reveal his Tengentsu. Using his all-seeing eye, he searched for the most favorable future for them.

He bid his goodbye to the five-headed dragon by saying:

“O 5 headed dragon that has long polluted this land… you’re getting cleansed & eradicated right here, right now!!”

Asta as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ryuya then asked Fujio to unleash his ability as the Ryuzen Seven unleashed 'Sound Yojutsu: Fierce fighter’s cheering song' spell that helped him deliver Ryuya's voice to everyone.

The Shogun used the same to coordinate the Ryuzen as each of them went in a different direction and took care of a different neck.

Bushi @DreadBoyRoy

Best newgen MC spot looking filled

#BCSpoilers #BlackClover #BC352 I’ve seen enough,Asta is MVP of leak night and I will accept no rebuttals.Best newgen MC spot looking filled I’ve seen enough,Asta is MVP of leak night and I will accept no rebuttals.Best newgen MC spot looking filled #BCSpoilers #BlackClover #BC352 https://t.co/BBgqpehMwQ

While each one of the Ryuzen Seven did their task accordingly, Jouzou, whose wound was very deep, happened to mess up his part. However, Ichika, who was not part of Ryuya's formation earlier, came to his aid as she helped him take care of his part of the plan.

Ichika cheered on Asta as he cut off all five heads of the dragon at once, defeating it in the process.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 352

Ryudo Ryuya as seen in Black Clover (Image via DeviantArt/Semyonpetrov)

Black Clover chapter 352 saw the shogun Ryudo Ryuya reveal his Tengentsu, and in doing so, he instructed his Ryuzen Seven to assist Asta in defeating the five-headed dragon. While it was the Tengentsu's first appearance, much of the focus was on the Ryuzen Seven and Asta as their teamwork turned out to be the highlight.

There is set to be no break next week as hopefully, Black Clover will get a WSJ magazine cover sometime in March to celebrate its 8th anniversary. The magazine also released the cover for the next volume of the manga, which will be released later in the year.

