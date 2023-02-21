Black Clover chapter 352: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 352 is set to be released on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. After the incredibly well-received flashback of Mushogatake Yosuga and Ryudo Ryuya’s relationship in the previous issue, fans are excited to get back to the present. They also hope that the return to the present focuses on Asta’s struggles versus the five-headed dragon.

No verifiable spoiler information for Black Clover chapter 352 is available as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Black Clover chapter 352 while speculating on what to expect.

Black Clover chapter 352 has fans excitedly waiting to see how Asta will defeat the five-headed dragon

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 352’s Japanese release date and time are Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 26, for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, February 27, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to an entire series.

Black Clover chapter 352 is set to be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, February 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, February 26

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 26

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, February 26

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, February 26

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, February 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, February 27

Chapter 351 recap

Black Clover chapter 351 opened with scenes of Asta struggling versus the five-headed dragon. He was able to cut their heads off but couldn't stop their regeneration. This quickly gave way to Yosuga versus Heath Grice, where each proclaimed their desire to win for their “general” (Lucius Zogratis in Heath’s case and Ryuya in Yosuga’s).

This then began a flashback detailing Ryuya and Yosuga’s rivalry, which involved them constantly fighting to see who was fitter to be shogun. Eventually, however, a plague on the Hino Country forced Yosuga and Ryuya to be confronted with exchanging their Yoryoku for Tengentsu. Ryuya did so, but this cost him his relationship and rivalry with Yosuga.

Although Yosuga brooded over Ryuya’s choice for quite some time, his friend carried on, gathering allies and eventually being able to become shogun. This was also thanks to Yosuga’s recommendation, as well as his volunteering to be the seventh Ryuzen rather than shogun.

The chapter then returned to the present, ending with Yosuga’s victory over Heath and a shout of support and motivation from Ryuya to his Ryuzen Seven.

What to expect (speculative)

Given the final moments of the previous issue, Black Clover chapter 352 will almost undoubtedly open by focusing on the Ryuzen Seven's return to the fight. Yosuga’s closing words about making Asta a man further suggest this. They also indicate that the Ryuzen Seven will play a support role while Asta takes center stage.

The issue will then likely see the group of combatants split up. Each will take on a dragon head in an attempt to sever them all simultaneously and kill the beast. However, this will likely prove unsuccessful for whatever reason, setting the stage for the highly-anticipated arrival of the Black Bulls to Hino Country.

With their arrival, Black Clover chapter 352 is expected to show the Ryuzen Seven members, minus Yosuga, taking a breather and letting Asta and the Black Bulls handle the dragon.

The final moments of the issue will likely show the entire reunited Magic Knights Squad preparing to face one of their greatest group threats yet.

