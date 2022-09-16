Black Clover: The shogun of Hino Country may be the best inspiration for Asta yet 

The latest spoilers for the upcoming Black Clover Chapter 338 were released late on Wednesday night, bringing with them some shocking developments in Asta’s current situation.

While it seems every fan theory under the sun was shot down, some interesting and exciting developments have risen from the ashes with the series’ latest spoiler information.

One of the most interesting reveals from Black Clover Chapter 338 is that Shogun Ryudo Ryuya is also incapable of using magic, just like Asta is. While incredibly shocking for many fans, some have begun discussing exactly why this might be a good thing for Asta, as well as how it may help to move the final arc’s plot forward.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this aspect of the latest Black Clover Chapter 338 leaks.

Black Clover Chapter 338’s reveal of a Magicless Shogun has fans excited for Asta’s future training and powerup

The recently introduced Ryuda Ryuya has certainly taken fans on quite a ride regarding his character throughout his short time in Black Clover. Fans initially pegged him as a potential brother or cousin of Yami’s considering how similar the two looked.

This was also supported by his knowing Asta’s name, as well as sharing that he was a “childhood friend” of Yami’s.

Fans were even more shocked to learn that Ryuda is the Shogun of Hino Country, which he describes as similar to the Clover Kingdom’s Wizard King title and role.

This confused fans even more, with many expressing confusion as to exactly how someone without Magic Power came to be Hino Country’s Wizard King equivalent.

Why fans are so excited

Later on in the chapter, however, fans see Ryuda save two civilians from a bandit’s attack before the attack even begins. Asta wonders if he saved them by coincidence, but many fans theorize that this is far from the case.

In fact, some even go as far as to argue that Ryuda’s saving the two civilians teases a more advanced form of Ki, which has not been introduced thus far.

With his moving the civilians out of the attack’s way before the attack was even launched, many are theorizing this advanced form of Ki to be like a type of future sight.

This would further explain Ryuda’s comment in previous issues about how his eye allows him to see whatever he wants, regardless of how far away or how strange or mysterious it is to him.

Regardless of exactly how Ryuda does this, it’s clear that he does so without the use of any magical abilities whatsoever. This is further supported by his admission in Black Clover Chapter 338 of having no Magic Power whatsoever.

While the skills and strengths he does have will no doubt be of great benefit to Asta, his presence in the contemporary series also plays another role.

In a time where Asta is so unsure of himself following his heartbreaking loss to Lucius Zogratis, Ryuda serves as an inspiration to the young lad. While Asta’s dreams are almost never outwardly shown to waiver, the young boy is no doubt internally struggling to reconcile his dreams with the level of power he saw from Lucius.

More likely than not, his lack of magical ability is something which he finds himself constantly thinking about during his time in Hino Country. While his having Anti-Magic is, ironically, what allowed him to fight back against Lucius in the first place, there’s always the chance Asta is beating himself up for not being able to do more. Furthermore, he’s likely attributing this inability to his lack of Magical Powers.

As such, seeing that Ryuda is able to become a respected, beloved, and still helpful Shogun despite his lack of Magical Power is likely one of the most inspiring things to Asta currently.

Previous Black Clover arcs have shown a tendency from the young Magic Knight to be inspired by or model himself after others, suggesting that the same may occur with Ryuda.

However, this is all speculative, with nothing inside of the currently available Black Clover Chapter 338 spoilers suggesting as much. Furthermore, fans will be waiting at least until the end of September for an answer on this, with Black Clover Chapter 338 announcing a series break next week.

Follow along for more Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

