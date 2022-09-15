Black Clover chapter 338 raw scans and spoilers: Yami’s younger sister is introduced, Asta learns more about the Shogun

Given that Asta has reached Yami’s homeland, many fans had expected to learn more about the Black Bulls’ Captain from Black Clover chapter 338. Fortunately, recently released spoilers introduce not only an entirely new power system but also the identity of captain Yami’s younger sister.

According to Black Clover chapter 338 spoilers, the manga will be on break next week. The results of the recent popularity poll will be revealed in October, and a special color page may appear in the subsequent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Black Clover is also set to get a super stage in Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 338.

Black Clover chapter 338 introduces Sorcery, a new power system, and Yami’s sister

In the last chapter, the Black Bulls decided to go in search of Asta, not believing him to be dead. Asta woke up in Hino country, completely healed. The Shogun of the land, Ryuya Ryudo, introduced himself as Yami’s childhood friend. The Shogun was aware of what transpired in Clover and invited Asta to train in Hino Country.

Black Clover chapter 338 spoilers

The chapter begins with Asta being worried about returning home. Ryuya assures him that Lucius won’t be doing anything soon and takes him on a tour around the palace. He also informs Asta that the Shogun of Hino Country was equivalent to the Wizard King of Clover. The protagonist then comes across a local specialty that reminds him of Hage and Sister Lily.

Suddenly, a few bandits attack the market and Ryuuya moves the civilians out of harm’s way, making Asta question if he can predict the future via his all-seeing eye. When the bandits start calling the Shogun weak, Asta notes that he cannot feel any strength in the Shogun’s Ki. Ryuuya admits that he does not have any magic when the guard woman steps up to protect him.

With a strong Ki that shocks Asta, the woman uses a strange form of magic to subdue all the perpetrators. The shogun calls her Ichika, and the civilians hail her as the first of the seven dragons (roughly translated from the raw scans). They also call her “Yami-Dono” or “mistress Yami.”

The Shogun reveals that Yami Ichika is Captain Yami Sukehiro’s younger sister. If Asta wants to get a power-up, he needs to learn from Ichika and the seven dragons. The girl, however, is rather skeptical and declares point blank that while Ryuya may support the foreigner, she doesn’t like people like him.

Speculations

According to spoilers, mangaka Tabata introduces a new power system in Black Clover chapter 338. The mages in Hino Country do not use grimoires but rather scrolls. Their power is not called Magic or Maho (魔法 ), but Sorcery/Witchcraft or Yojutsu (妖術). Hopefully, the official translation will provide the proper term for this new power, as well as more details about the Seven Dragons.

Ichika being Yami’s younger sister implies two things. Firstly, the Yami family is likely prominent in Hino Country. Secondly, powerful magic runs in the family, and Yami’s dark magic is not as unprecedented as it seems in Clover. Ichika uses a particular form of Sorcery that combines martial arts forms. It is unclear whether that is the norm in the land or if that’s her personal Sorcery.

Some readers were surprised to find out that “Yami” is actually Captain Yami’s last name. Indeed, his name (Yami Sukehiro) is usually written in east-Asian fashion, with the first name coming after the last name. In western style, his name would be Sukehiro Yami, and his sister’s would be Ichika Yami.

It is unclear from Black Clover chapter 338 spoilers whether Ryuya also possesses a special kind of magic equivalent to Asta’s anti-magic. However, by introducing a magic-less person who has already achieved the protagonist’s dreams, Tabata has given Asta both motivation and reassurance. Despite the Seven Dragons likely taking up Asta’s training, Ryuya will serve as both an inspiration and a mentor to the boy.

