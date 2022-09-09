Black Clover Chapter 337: Is the general of Hino Country related to Yami?

With the recent arrival of Black Clover Chapter 337 spoilers and raw scans, fans finally have an identity for the mysterious man at the end of the last issue. As per the latest spoilers and raw scans, the Hino Country man is the country’s shogun named Ryuudou Ryuuya and is a childhood friend of Yami’s.

However, Black Clover Chapter 337 fails to specify the man’s name or his relationship with Yami. Thus, wasting no time on the heels of an incorrect “Asta’s father” theory, fans have already begun discussing the possibility of the man (whom spoilers specify as looking like Yami) being related to the Black Bulls Captain himself.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the possibility of such a reveal based on the latest available Black Clover Chapter 337 spoiler information.

Black Clover Chapter 337’s new character instantly pegged by fans as brother of Yami Sukehiro

Why Hino Country’s shogun is likely a Sukehiro

𝐽𝑎𝑚♡︎🥭 @MarriedClover U ain’t finna sit here and tell me that’s not his brother



Yamis dad gotta be a rolling stone U ain’t finna sit here and tell me that’s not his brotherYamis dad gotta be a rolling stone

The moment the alleged raw scans of Black Clover Chapter 337 began releasing, fans instantly pegged Ryuuya as Sukehiro. Two of the most immediately noticeable and obvious similarities between him and Yami were their appearances, as well as the mannerisms seen by the former in the chapter itself.

Ryuuya particularly showed his similarity to Yami when he put on his serious face, letting Asta know that if he returns to the Clover Kingdom now, he’ll certainly lose. Everything about him at the moment, from his dialog to his serious bluntness to even his appearance, matches Yami similarly.

Asta also specifies that he views Yami and Ryuuya’s Ki to be very similar, further suggesting a blood relationship between the two. This particular tease seems especially deliberate from mangaka Yuki Tabata, who showed in recent issues that Asta was able to differentiate Lucius’ Ki from Julius’ Ki instantly.

b4piz @Damian81696597 @Diab_26 YAMIS DAD OR BROTHER IM CALLING IT @Diab_26 YAMIS DAD OR BROTHER IM CALLING IT

The two’s overall attitudes are also strikingly similar, especially in the context of Ryuuya’s demanding Asta to get a power-up right here, right now. This resonates with Yami telling the Black Bulls to surpass their limits. Such an instance is likely meant to be a tease for a connection between the two, which will be revealed later.

Assuming Ryuuya is indeed related to Yami, the most likely scenario is that he’s an older or younger brother. The two appear to be very similar in age, with the main differences in their physical appearance being Yami’s larger, more muscular build. While Ryuuya isn’t particularly small, he’s not as big as the Black Bulls Captain.

It’s possible that Ryuuya could be Yami’s father, but Tabata would need to explain why the two appear so similar in age if this turns out to be the case. While Yami is only 28, meaning Ryuuya and his wife could’ve fathered him when they were extremely young, the similarities in their age still seem too close to reasonably go down this route.

One alternative option could be that the two are cousins, explaining why Ryuuya knows Yami so well and looks similar to him, as well as why he didn’t introduce himself as the Captain’s family. While this would go against the typical Japanese culture of the family being more important than the individual, the Sukehiro family likely has many quirks of their own, if Yami is anything to go on.

However, this is all speculation, albeit a reasonable one, as of Black Clover Chapter 337. While many fans are confident Ryuuya’s true identity will be revealed sometime in the next few issues, that won’t be the case for the immediate upcoming chapter.

