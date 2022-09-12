Black Clover chapter 337: Nacht rallies the Black Bulls, Asta meets new allies

Black Clover chapter 337 finally revealed Asta's whereabouts. Fans have been speculating all week about how Asta found himself in Yami's homeland. Finally, this chapter answered their questions and left the fans with more to look forward to in future chapters.

After getting attacked by Lucius, Asta was teleported away by Paladin Lily, which led everyone to presume that he was dead. However, this chapter showed Asta in a new continent, where he could possibly surpass his limits and get stronger. Meanwhile, the Magic Knights, especially Yuno, were raging over losing Asta and looking forward to taking down Lucius.

Black Clover chapter 337 introduces the Land of the Sun and two new characters

Nacht Faust talking to the Black Bulls (Image via Viz Media)

Black Clover chapter 337, titled Whereabouts, starts off with Nacht returning to the Black Bulls headquarters. While the squad members were seen creating a ruckus, their Vice-Captain's presence quickly straightened them. Nacht then informed them of the recent developments and on the possibility of Asta's death. Nacht, along with the Black Bulls, refused to believe that Asta was dead, and they unanimously decided to go save him.

In the meantime, Asta woke up from his slumber as he was being served tea by a doll that closely resembled Charmy. This is where the fans are introduced to the first new character. He was an old friend of Yami and knew everything there was to know about Asta, ranging from his friends to the presence of devils.

The man revealed how he was 13 when he last saw Yami and had a conversation with Asta about Yami's long dumps. He also shared how Yami was scared of moths, and one could easily scare him with them. However, Asta quickly realized that he must head back to the Clover Kingdom. This is when the fans were hit with another surprising revelation, as Yami's friend knew all about Lucius's attack.

The man knew that Asta was rejected by the love of his life, Sister Lily, and later, how he was attacked by both her and Julius Novachrono's alter ego, Lucius Zogratis, a man he looked up to.

An astonished Asta asked the man how he had come to know of this, who then revealed that his eyes allowed him to see anything if he wanted to, and he believed that Asta would not win if he were to return to Clover Kingdom with his current level of strength.

In these panels, we also saw another character, a katana girl, who is a friend of the man. While carrying Secre's demeanor, she bore much resemblance to Charmy as she trodded across the room to slide open the window to reveal an all-new landscape. This was the Land of the Sun, a nation that was way too far from the Clover Kingdom.

The man eventually introduced himself as Ryuya Ryudo, the Shogun of the Land of the Sun, and he suggested Asta to stay and train so that he could gain more power, "Right Here, Right Now," as Yami would say.

Ryuya Ryudo introduces Asta to the Land of the Sun in Black Clover manga (Image via Viz Media)

Final Thoughts on Black Clover chapter 337

While Black Clover chapter 337 answers a lot of fan speculation surrounding Asta's whereabouts and the mystery man we saw at the end of the last chapter, we have been left with more questions. What are Ryudo's powers? How will he train Asta? Will Asta get a new power-up? Who is the unnamed friend of Ryudo who we saw in the chapter?

With so many questions to be answered, Black Clover fans will enjoy yet another week filled with speculation surrounding future events. In the meantime, the Black Bulls, led by Nacht, are on their move to save Asta. The important question is, how can they reach him? Meanwhile, Noelle was absent from this chapter, leading us to wonder what she would do in response.

