Black Clover chapter 338: Release date and time, what to expect, where to read, and more

Following the introduction of Hino Country and its Shogun, Black Clover chapter 338 is almost certain to continue the exploration of this foreign land. Asta’s upcoming training and the identity of the Shogun’s guard may also be the subject of this chapter.

Surprisingly, Shueisha will be publishing Black Clover chapter 338 a day later than usual. Unlike the artists behind most other popular serializations on WSJ, mangaka Tabata has not taken a break recently. His work has been unprecedentedly well-received post-hiatus, and this location change is one of the highlights of this arc.

Black Clover chapter 338 can show a flashback of Yami’s time in Hino Country

According to Manga Plus, Black Clover chapter 338 will be officially released online on Monday, September 19, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 08:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

British Summer Time: 04:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 05:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 08:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, September 20

Black Clover chapter 338 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the official Shounen Jump App.

What to expect from chapter 338

Ryuuya's mysterious knowledge about Asta (Image via Yuki Tabata/Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 338 can disclose more information about Ryuuya and his relationship with Yami. A montage of flashbacks regarding Hino country’s involvement with world affairs and the structure of governance in the land can also be expected. Many fans suspect that Ryuuya is somehow blood-related to Yami, and the chapter may elaborate on that as well.

The Black Bulls have decided to go looking for Asta, but without the help of a large-scale Spatial spell, they have no hope of reaching where the boy is. Noelle and Nero were conspicuously missing from the meeting, which left readers believing that the upcoming chapter may feature a solo training sequence featuring the former.

Noelle is absent at the Black Bulls Meeting (Image via Yuki Tabata/Shueisha)

Speaking of training, Black Clover chapter 338 can also show how Asta trains himself in Hino Country and whether or not he receives any guidance from Ryuuya. The identity of the mysterious swordswoman remains undisclosed. However, readers have already started to speculate about her relationship with Yami given her reaction to the Shogun’s teasing words about the Black Bulls’ Captain.

Recap of chapter 337

Black Clover chapter 337, titled Whereabouts, began at the Black Bulls' base. Nacht informed his unruly members about Asta's presumed demise. When the Black Bulls refused to accept their friend’s death, Nacht agreed that he wouldn’t believe it either until he had seen Asta’s body. Reassured, the Black Bulls departed to search for the boy.

Asta, meanwhile, woke up in an unknown infirmary and noticed that he was healed. He was greeted by a man in a kimono and with an eyepatch, who looked strikingly similar to Yami. There was a swordswoman standing behind the man. The man informed Asta that Liebe was being treated elsewhere.

The man then remarked that he knew Yami from when they were children until the latter was 13 years old. Asta noted that the man’s ki is non-hostile and similar to Yami. The man seemed to know everything about Asta and the Clover Kingdom. He informed the Devil Host that he can see things via his covered eye by simply wishing to do so.

He saw what had transpired with Lucius and warned the boy that he had no hope of winning in his current state. The guard then opened a window, revealing a sprawling East-Asian land called Hino Country (The Land of the Sun). The man introduced himself as Ryuuya Ryuudou, the Shogun of this land. He invited Asta to spend his time in this country training and preparing for the upcoming battle.

