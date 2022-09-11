The Black Bulls make a questionable choice in Black Clover Chapter 337

With Black Clover Chapter 337’s reveal of Asta’s safety came a series of other inquiries into the strange land he’s in and the strange man who saved him. Fans are excitedly curious as to what Asta will do in Hino Country, as well as what he may discover or learn in order to effectively combat Lucius upon his triumphant return to the Clover Kingdom.

While most of the issue was focused on Asta’s introduction to Hino Country, Black Clover Chapter 337 also reunited fans with the Black Bulls squad, minus Asta and Yami. However, the issue also sees them make an unwise and potentially dangerous mistake.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why this choice by the Black Bulls in Black Clover Chapter 337 is so questionable.

Black Clover Chapter 337 sees Black Bulls set out on wild goose hunt with no plan, no ideas, and no leads

While the Black Bulls are confident that Asta is still alive, Black Clover Chapter 337 gives fans no indication that the group has any idea where their comrade is. Nevertheless, the group seems determined to find their friend no matter where he is and whether or not they have even the faintest idea where to begin looking.

However, the group is clearly making some key false assumptions regarding where Asta could possibly be, as well as how impactful they could be in his search and rescue. While there are some possible powerups that could change this fact, there’s nothing currently known about the squad’s abilities that suggests they’ll be much help.

For example, while the group does have a Spatial Magic user in the form of Finral Roulacase, his abilities are limited by his need to have been somewhere to open a portal there. While a new spell that allows him to teleport to people rather than places may become an option, this hasn’t been revealed to be the case thus far.

There’s also Vanessa with her Red Thread of Fate spell, which has the ability to rewrite reality in favor of the user and their allies. While her current abilities can’t affect things that aren’t direct threats, a powered-up version of the spell might have the capability to do so. Like with Finral, however, this is not the case with her spell thus far.

Why it's questionable

One major issue with the Black Bulls' decision to look for Asta stems from their being totally unaware that he’s on another continent. While travel to the Hino Country continent might be possible due to Noelle’s noble status, this does beg the question of why Yami didn’t return to his homeland upon having the means to do so.

Furthermore, even if they are able to find him, there’s very little the Black Bulls can do to legitimately help Asta defeat Lucius at this point. It's unlikely that any of them have some secret technique to teach their squadmate, and even if they do, why wasn't Asta already taught such a technique?

While it’s possible they could help him with whatever training he will receive in Hino Country, this would most likely be from an emotional standpoint rather than physical or combative. Such an effect could be just as easily achieved without the Black Bulls’ presence as it could with them being there, raising the question of why they've arrived in Hino Country.

However, there’s still what is arguably the biggest factor in what makes this choice by the Black Bulls as seen in Black Clover Chapter 337 so questionable. With Lucius Zogratis out and about and having two yet-known comrades, it’s possible that the Black Bulls run into serious opposition at any moment beyond Black Clover Chapter 337.

Not only would these opponents be dangerous, but the Black Bulls in their current form would likely have no means of even fighting Lucius as of Black Clover Chapter 337. With no one to negate his Time Magic, Lucius certainly could defeat them all swiftly and with almost no risk to himself.

:lifeless @lostyureiii



BB are optimistic bcs they didnt see 1st hand how powerful lucius is meanwhile noelle saw it, experienced it, and wasn't able to protect the person she likes Ace X @AceX_50 It's so weird seeing Noelle so despondent over Asta's "death" while the Bulls are all pretty optimistic, thinking that he is alive. Is that because she actually saw the event? Either way I'm excited to see Tabata's plans for her. #BCSpoilers It's so weird seeing Noelle so despondent over Asta's "death" while the Bulls are all pretty optimistic, thinking that he is alive. Is that because she actually saw the event? Either way I'm excited to see Tabata's plans for her. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/cUcjVULsx7 #BCSpoilers love this little touch by tabata honestly. black bulls is high on morale but noelle is depressed af.BB are optimistic bcs they didnt see 1st hand how powerful lucius is meanwhile noelle saw it, experienced it, and wasn't able to protect the person she likes twitter.com/AceX_50/status… #BCSpoilers love this little touch by tabata honestly. black bulls is high on morale but noelle is depressed af.BB are optimistic bcs they didnt see 1st hand how powerful lucius is meanwhile noelle saw it, experienced it, and wasn't able to protect the person she likes twitter.com/AceX_50/status…

As a result, the Black Bulls' quest for Asta, as seen in Black Clover Chapter 337, appears to be quite rash. While series author and illustrator Yuki Tabata likely has a direction in mind for this plot point, it will certainly be interesting to see exactly what payoff comes as a result.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

