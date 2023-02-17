Netflix postpones Black Clover movie release

More than a month before the previously revealed release date of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, the movie's official Twitter account has announced that the movie's release date has been postponed to Friday, June 16, 2023.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be the first movie in the franchise that is set to cover the events between the Elf-Reincarnation Arc and the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc. However, fans will have to wait longer to witness this story containing the former Magic Emperors.

Black Clover movie postponed to June 2023

The film was originally scheduled for March 31 but was postponed due to COVID-19.



Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which was previously scheduled to be released on Friday, March 31, 2023, has now been postponed to Friday, June 16, 2023.

The movie has been postponed for both Japan and the world, i.e., the new release date is applicable to both theatrical release in Japan and worldwide release on Netflix.

As per the announcement made on the official website, the movie was postponed due to COVID-related production delays.

The production staff apologized to the fans, following which, they announced that purchased tickets for the screenings can be used during the postponed release date. Thus, fans were asked to keep them safe.

The staff, i.e., Studio Pierrot, has promised to do their best to produce the film and deliver a wonderful experience to fans.

Fans react to the Black Clover movie news

Prior to the news about Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King getting delayed, several fans were concerned about how the movie was not receiving an ample amount of promotional activities from Shueisha. In addition, the staff is yet to unveil a movie trailer that was longer than 30 seconds, meaning that the production was behind time.

Thus, when the news about the movie being delayed was announced, fans were disappointed yet not surprised that they would have to wait nearly for three more months before they could watch the film.

Bast @ElSeaa21 @bclover_PR . Hope this delay help the production team to deliver a better product tho 🏻 🏻 . Hope this delay help the production team to deliver a better product tho @bclover_PR 😭😭😭😭. Hope this delay help the production team to deliver a better product tho 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/ISdnx1HZhS

However, fans believed that this delay in release would let the staff do a better job in polishing the movie, in a bid to not cut corners due to the time crunch. While it has been revealed that the delay in production was due to the spread of coronavirus in Japan, which has been the case for many anime, fans believe that the movie would have been postponed regardless due to a lack of promotions.

