Black Clover movie trailer at Jump Festa disappoints fans for all the right reasons

Jump Festa 2023 kicked off with Black Clover revealing its movie trailer and new cast announcements. The trailer was delayed for a long time as fans were repeatedly given key visuals as part of additional movie information. The teaser was released by Netflix only about two months ago, and since then, fans have been hyped about the film.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be a prequel story to the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc, as Asta and crew are yet to face the Dark Triad according to this storyline. The film will feature the former Magic Emperors as their comeback is set to ignite an all-out battle across the kingdom.

Fans left disappointed with Black Clover movie trailer released at Jump Festa 2023

Black Clover fans were left disappointed with the trailer for the film at Jump Festa 2023 as it was only 30 seconds long. The previously released movie teaser was about 44 seconds long, while the trailer was shorter in length, causing fans to feel betrayed.

It is quite understandable why fans would feel this way. The movie itself was announced nearly two years ago, while the teaser trailer was released just two months ago.

This had left fans hoping for a full-length trailer at Jump Festa 2023, but what was shown at the event was more suited to be another teaser itself, given its shorter runtime.

ッ @Mootpompano @shonenleaks 30 seconds? Wow they couldn't even give a minute or anything what a real miserable @shonenleaks 30 seconds? Wow they couldn't even give a minute or anything what a real miserable

(Tarnished)Elden Lord @Francesleonsil1 @Iamokkfornow @shonenleaks Kinda disappointed. I was expecting a one-minute trailer. But they released a 30 second teaser instead @Iamokkfornow @shonenleaks Kinda disappointed. I was expecting a one-minute trailer. But they released a 30 second teaser instead😭😭

However, some fans were happy with the trailer they got.

While they too were disappointed with the length, they were pleased that the trailer looked good. Some fans even noticed how the trailer teased Asta to have unlocked a false Devil Union form during the movie's arc itself.

🌟Koolkamjam💫 @KameronKKJ Definitely most interesting part of the trailer for me. The potential appearance of Devil Union and/or the Devil Arm does beg question as to whether this movie is canon or not. For me, I think it’s just a case where some aspects of the movie are canon like (1/2) Definitely most interesting part of the trailer for me. The potential appearance of Devil Union and/or the Devil Arm does beg question as to whether this movie is canon or not. For me, I think it’s just a case where some aspects of the movie are canon like (1/2) https://t.co/U5ay1ZxUJP

UnstableShaneMG @MgUnstable



Now if we get the Dub cast in aswell, we're solid @NetflixAnime Short but amazing... Quite like AstaNow if we get the Dub cast in aswell, we're solid @NetflixAnime Short but amazing... Quite like AstaNow if we get the Dub cast in aswell, we're solid https://t.co/LW24VL8c1i

Konosubruh @brandon68026858 @shonenleaks Although it was short, it looks great @shonenleaks Although it was short, it looks great 🔥

Jaron Roseboro @JaronRoseboro @Kizuh_Kuroku @shonenleaks I mean considering it’s only 30 seconds…. The devil Union shots at the end look really good. Best black clover has looked by far, I’m excited to see the movie. @Kizuh_Kuroku @shonenleaks I mean considering it’s only 30 seconds…. The devil Union shots at the end look really good. Best black clover has looked by far, I’m excited to see the movie.

At the same time, another group of fans were left disappointed with the animation quality itself, as it was previously announced that the Black Clover movie was set to have "Movie Level Animation."

However, fans are unable to tell the difference between the animation quality of the movie and the anime series.

There was also a popular misconception among fans that the movie lacked in animation quality due to Studio Pierrot's focus on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Hax @haxabilities @shonenleaks Wait I thought they were going to implement the same animation like Bleach with their other shows @shonenleaks Wait I thought they were going to implement the same animation like Bleach with their other shows

ZefsWRLD @ZefsWrld @shonenleaks Keep in mind animation is not top tier because of bleach Tybw @shonenleaks Keep in mind animation is not top tier because of bleach Tybw

It did take efforts from other groups of fans to relay the fact that each anime has its own team of animators and directors, all of which help shape the whole animation together. Thus, it had nothing to do with other projects that were being worked on by the studio.

Another set of fans tried to express their concerns about the Black Clover movie trailer as well. They did believe that movie trailer was good, but emphasized that the animation wasn't far off from the scenes in the latter stages of the anime.

Kizz @Kizuh_Kuroku @shonenleaks I mean, the animation doesn't look bad but it just looks like an arc from the anime, possibly it will have very good battles but at least the trailer isn't particularly good either lol @shonenleaks I mean, the animation doesn't look bad but it just looks like an arc from the anime, possibly it will have very good battles but at least the trailer isn't particularly good either lol

Some fans were concerned about whether the movie will deliver the animation that was being shown in the trailer. There was a slight possibility that the reason the teaser and trailer were so short was that those were a few of the only shots that had good quality animation, meaning that the studio could be baiting the audience with well animated scenes.

tha.best.anime @tha_anime @shonenleaks I hope that the whole movie will look good and they ain’t baiting us with these good shots in the trailer !! @shonenleaks I hope that the whole movie will look good and they ain’t baiting us with these good shots in the trailer !!

® @Z7ZXT @shonenleaks How many years did they get for this shit bruh @shonenleaks How many years did they get for this shit bruh💀 https://t.co/ZZID2Q38qE

At the end of the day, fans have no other choice but to wait for possibly a longer trailer of the movie to be released before the film's release on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes