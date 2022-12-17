Black Clover movie trailer at Jump Festa disappoints fans for all the right reasons

Jump Festa 2023 kicked off with Black Clover revealing its movie trailer and new cast announcements. The trailer was delayed for a long time as fans were repeatedly given key visuals as part of additional movie information. The teaser was released by Netflix only about two months ago, and since then, fans have been hyped about the film.
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be a prequel story to the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc, as Asta and crew are yet to face the Dark Triad according to this storyline. The film will feature the former Magic Emperors as their comeback is set to ignite an all-out battle across the kingdom.
Fans left disappointed with Black Clover movie trailer released at Jump Festa 2023
Black Clover fans were left disappointed with the trailer for the film at Jump Festa 2023 as it was only 30 seconds long. The previously released movie teaser was about 44 seconds long, while the trailer was shorter in length, causing fans to feel betrayed.
It is quite understandable why fans would feel this way. The movie itself was announced nearly two years ago, while the teaser trailer was released just two months ago.
This had left fans hoping for a full-length trailer at Jump Festa 2023, but what was shown at the event was more suited to be another teaser itself, given its shorter runtime.
However, some fans were happy with the trailer they got.
While they too were disappointed with the length, they were pleased that the trailer looked good. Some fans even noticed how the trailer teased Asta to have unlocked a false Devil Union form during the movie's arc itself.
At the same time, another group of fans were left disappointed with the animation quality itself, as it was previously announced that the Black Clover movie was set to have "Movie Level Animation."
However, fans are unable to tell the difference between the animation quality of the movie and the anime series.
There was also a popular misconception among fans that the movie lacked in animation quality due to Studio Pierrot's focus on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.
It did take efforts from other groups of fans to relay the fact that each anime has its own team of animators and directors, all of which help shape the whole animation together. Thus, it had nothing to do with other projects that were being worked on by the studio.
Another set of fans tried to express their concerns about the Black Clover movie trailer as well. They did believe that movie trailer was good, but emphasized that the animation wasn't far off from the scenes in the latter stages of the anime.
Some fans were concerned about whether the movie will deliver the animation that was being shown in the trailer. There was a slight possibility that the reason the teaser and trailer were so short was that those were a few of the only shots that had good quality animation, meaning that the studio could be baiting the audience with well animated scenes.
At the end of the day, fans have no other choice but to wait for possibly a longer trailer of the movie to be released before the film's release on Netflix.