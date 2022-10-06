Netflix unveils Black Clover Movie teaser and March 2023 release date

Anime fans have reason to rejoice as Netflix has officially unveiled the Black Clover movie teaser, with the movie set to release on March 31, 2023. The film is set to be released on the streaming platform worldwide, allowing fans from all across the globe to watch the movie on the day of its release.

The movie is set to be titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King and will feature an original storyline set aside from the story in the manga. The movie will also introduce us to an all-new character created by mangaka Yuki Tabata.

Netflix unveils official teaser for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Netflix Anime

get ready for the exclusive premiere of the anime film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on March 31, 2023 on Netflix!

Netflix has finally released the official teaser for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. Series author Yuki Tabata is reportedly responsible for the original work, supervision, and character design in the movie.

The teaser gave us a short compilation of the events till the end of the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc to show Asta's struggle to acquire the strength he had achieved over time. This could also mean that the story will be set at a time before the Dark Triad launched their attack on the Clover Kingdom and the Heart Kingdom.

The movie will showcase a never-before-seen story about the former Wizard King. While his name hasn't been revealed in the teaser, the same was disclosed through a tweet from Black Clover's official Twitter account. The former Wizard King's name has been revealed to be Konrad Leto. He is set to be voiced by Toshihiko Seki, the man responsible for voicing Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer and Iruka Umino from the Naruto franchise.

According to the teaser, Konrad Leto is set to make a change to the Clover Kingdom for a cause that is yet to be known. However, from previous leaks about the movie, we do know that he was loved by the citizens of the Clover Kingdom.

Netflix unveils key visual for the movie

the movie is an original story about the Wizard King, supervised by original Black Clover author Yūki Tabata!

Along with the teaser, Netflix also released an official key visual for the movie. The key visual features a battered-up Asta as he seemingly looks ready to fight his foes. Moreover, based on the information from the teaser, it looks apparent that the movie is set to feature many flashy fights with appearances from Yuno Grinberryall, Yami Sukehiro, and Wizard King Julius Novachrono.

YUKI TABATA Comment on release of Visual & Trailer of Black Clover Movie

Yuki Tabata himself commented on the movie as well. According to him, the story for the film could be considered canon, which is something fans can look forward to connecting with the manga storyline.

The movie is set to be released in about six months, giving fans ample time to get ready for the film and set a reminder for the same on Netflix.

