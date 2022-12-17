Jump Festa 2023: Black Clover releases new trailer and cast list for the movie

Jump Festa 2023 has kicked off with the Black Clover Super Stage as the anime revealed the trailer for the upcoming movie, alongside the new cast members that are listed for the same.

The Black Clover anime ended on March 30, 2021, with episode 170, and since then, fans have been teased about the movie on several occasions. While, up until now, only the key visuals and a teaser had been released, the Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 also revealed the trailer for the movie.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King trailer released

Jump Festa 2023 Black Clover Super Stage was presented by the voice actors of Asta (Gakuto Kajiwara), Yuno Grinberryall (Nobunaga Shimazaki), Yami Sukehiro (Junichi Suwabe), Julius Novachrono/Lucius Zogratis (Toshiyuki Morikawa), and Conrad Leto (Toshihiko Seki), as they revealed the trailer for the movie together.

The trailer was just 30 seconds long, and finally gave fans some context for the plot of the film. According to what was revealed, four former Magic Emperors are set to make their comeback as it is set to ignite an all-out war between them and the Magic Knights all around the kingdom.

Conrad Leto as seen in the movie trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the trailer and the key visuals only reveal a few characters, the all-out battle is set to be on a large scale with many characters set to be active.

The theme song for the movie was revealed to be Here I Stand by TREASURE.

The movie itself will be released on March 31, 2023, on Netflix worldwide.

New cast members revealed

The Super Stage event also announced the names and cast members of two new characters who are set to appear in the film. While the characters themselves have already been revealed through the movie's key visual, not much was said about them other than the fact that they were the former Magic Emperors.

Yoshitada Otsuka will play the role of the 20th Magic Emperor Edward Aberache. Edward was a priest in the church and was trusted and admired by people. However, he believed that he had to make a change for vulnerable people.

Former Magic Emperors as seen in the movie trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, Miyuki Sawashiro will play the role of the 11th Magic Emperor Princia Funny Bunny. Princia boasts one of the best combat abilities among Magic Emperors of all time, as she was feared by people because of her strength.

Yoshitada Otsuka has previously voiced Jiraiya in the Naruto franchise, while Miyuki Sawashiro has previously voiced Daki in Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc.

Black Clover Mangaka's new illustration revealed

Diab @Diab_26 Tabata's illustraion of Jump Festa Black Clover Stage! KONRAD GOATTTTTTTTTTTT Tabata's illustraion of Jump Festa Black Clover Stage! KONRAD GOATTTTTTTTTTTT https://t.co/LWT0ToMBDx

Black Clover Mangaka Yuki Tabata's new illustration was also revealed at the Jump Festa 2023. The illustration, created for the Super Stage event, featured Asta and the primary antagonist in the film, former Magic Emperor Conrad Leto.

