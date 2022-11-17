Is Naruto remake being announced on December 17? Explained

Rumors of Naruto coming back to the screen with brand new animation have been spreading like wildfire ever since Studio Pierrot released “Road of Naruto” for the show’s 20th anniversary. The celebratory 10-minute video of iconic moments from OG Naruto and Shippuden has sent the fandom into a frenzy.

But it begs the question of whether there is any truth to these speculations or if it is just wishful thinking from the ever-passionate fans.

Studio Pierrot has not yet made any official announcement on a Naruto comeback

Numerous reports have claimed that the studio will be greeting fans with a big announcement in the upcoming Jump Festa 2023, set to commence on December 17, 2022. The event is known for bringing surprises and treating fans with exciting content regarding their favorite anime.

The online anime community has wasted no time in assuming that Studio Pierrot will officially confirm the return of our favorite Hokage this coming December. But the bottom line is we still do not know if this is true.

Given the wild reaction to the anniversary, the possibility of a comeback does look promising, but fans need to hold their breath for a bit longer before jumping to conclusions. Needless to say, the disappointment will be colossal if it turns out that the assumption has been wrong all along, so the fandom needs to be prepared for it.

However, fans need not despair as the event will notify with some new developments for the franchise, which may be a new Boruto movie.

Some industry titans have made a major comeback this year, with Rurouni Kenshin announcing a 2023 reboot and one of the Big Three, Bleach, with its final arc, Thousand Year Blood War. Even Tatsuki Fujimoto has announced the release of Sasuke Retsuden, the manga spin-off for the Boruto light novel. These recent developments have further fueled the rumors, and fans are convinced that Naruto will soon follow.

The recently released PV on Pierrot’s YouTube channel on October 3 this year took us on a nostalgic ride as we relived some of the best moments and scenes from Naruto and Shippuden in brand new animation, edited with the original soundtrack from the show.

The fresh animation sent fans into a frenzy, leaving them guessing if a reboot was on the way. The comments under the video have been passionate, to say the least, with fans erupting with love and appreciation. It is evident that they want to see more of Naruto and all the original characters from the series.

Given the cultural significance of the show on an international scale, if a reboot is announced this December, it will be the biggest event in the anime community and in contemporary pop culture.

Meanwhile, some fans are debating the necessity of the said reboot, claiming that it might jeopardize the nostalgic charm of the show. All this goes on to show the impact of this iconic anime over the years, managing to stay relevant even today. In summation, let us wait for December 17 to finally put the debate to rest.

