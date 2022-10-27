New Naruto anime likely to be announced at Jump Festa 2023

On October 27, 2022, Naruto officials revealed that new vital information about the series will be revealed at the Boruto & Naruto Super Stage event in Jump Festa 2023. The franchise is set to take the stage on Saturday, December 17, from 3.35 pm to 4.15 pm JST.

While the nature of the news has not been specified, the possible options are a remake, a new spinoff, or the anime adaptation of Sasuke Retsuden. The fandom has, of course, come up with several theories. The international air time of the Super Stage event is given below.

Boruto & Naruto Super stage at Jump Festa 2023 will announce new information

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks NARUTO Officials teases an Announcement at Jump Festa 2023 NARUTO Officials teases an Announcement at Jump Festa 2023 👀 https://t.co/Qv56Cggp9l

The Boruto & Naruto Super Stage event in Jump Festa 2023 will take place at the following international time:

Pacific Daylight Time: 11.35 pm, Friday, December 16

Central Daylight Time: 1.35 am, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Daylight Time: 2.35 am, Saturday, December 17

British Summer Time: 8.35 am, Saturday, December 17

Central European Summer Time: 7.35 am, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 12.05 pm, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Time: 2.35 pm, Saturday, December 17

Australian Central Daylight Time: 4.05 pm, Saturday, December 17

Possible announcements

Rumors about a remake of the original Naruto and Shippuden series have been circulating in the fandom for quite a while. When Viz released a reanimated trailer “Road of Naruto” on the 20th anniversary of the anime’s original premiere, the speculations about a completely reanimated series reached sky-high. Many assumed that any remake or reboot of the series would justifiably cut out all the filler episodes that Naruto is infamous for.

Sasuke Retsuden (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/ Shuiesha)

However, when Sasuke Retsuden manga premiered on Manga Plus under Kishimoto’s supervision on October 23, fans immediately began speculating whether there will be an anime adaptation, considering that the light novel had recently gotten an official English translation as well. Given that this segment of Sasuke Retsuden falls within the Boruto timeline, and Boruto anime is currently relying on filler arcs due to the manga being on a monthly release schedule, this speculation is not far off.

This seems even more plausible due to the immense popularity of Sasuke as a character, and the Retsuden manga, which has claimed the number four spot on Manga Plus’s list of Most Popular Translated series, overtaking Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Dragon Ball Super, and Boruto. It seems likely that the Jump Festa 2023 announcement is related to Retsuden.

Team 7 in the reanimation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The most plausible option, given the franchise’s track record, is a new Boruto Movie. Boruto anime has deviated quite a lot from its source material due to the lack of manga content. Another movie, which will almost certainly be an anime original production, would be in character for Studio Pierrot at this moment. Many fans have even jokingly stated that the Jump Festa 2023 Stage may announce Naruto Part 3, a spinoff about Boruto and Sarada’s son.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes