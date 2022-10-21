Jump Festa 2023 schedule leaked, Black Clover and Chainsaw Man panel revealed

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, significant news regarding the Jump Festa 2023 schedule and attendees were leaked concerning major series such as Black Clover and Chainsaw Man. While it is set to be officially announced in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue that will release on Sunday, October 23, 2022, the information is still considered, as of this article’s writing, a leak.

It’s therefore possible that Shueisha may adjust the announcement date in response, or potentially even go further by adjusting the announcement itself. As a result, fans should be cautious of taking anything about Jump Festa 2023 and Black Clover and Chainsaw Man’s presence at the convention as verified, certain news.

Jump Festa 2023 allegedly set to feature Black Clover voice actors, Chainsaw Man panel, and more

Diab @Diab_26 the guests for Jump Festa Super Stage Black Clover.



Asta,Yuno,Yami,Julius and Conrad’s voice actors!!! the guests for Jump Festa Super Stage Black Clover. Asta,Yuno,Yami,Julius and Conrad’s voice actors!!! https://t.co/fuLrKnlQjK

The Jump Festa 2023 leaks come from reputable Twitter news sources, including @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks), @Diab_26 (Diab), and @king_jin_woo (Myamura). The leaks concern the presence of Black Clover, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen at the event, with one of the tweets also featuring what seems to be a brief schedule of the event.

The first leak came from Diab, which saw guests for the Black Clover Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 revealed. In celebration of the series’ upcoming film, Sword of the Wizard King, the panel will feature Japanese voice actors for Asta, Yuno Grinberryall, Yami Sukehiro, Julius Novachrono, and Conrad. These are Gakuto Kajiwara, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Junichi Suwabe, Toshiyuki Morikawa, and Toshihiko Seki, respectively.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Jump Festa 2023 Super Stages Schedule Jump Festa 2023 Super Stages Schedule https://t.co/ylRAp2bL4x

The second leak comes from Shonen Leaks, featuring the Chainsaw Man Super Stages time amidst the general Super Stage schedule for the festival. Saturday, December 17, 2022, will feature, from first to last in the day, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, Prince of Tennis, Boruto & Naruto, and My Hero Academia.

Sunday, December 18, 2022, will feature Spy x Family, followed by Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone, Chainsaw Man, and One Piece. Most series appear to be getting 40 minutes a piece for Super Stages each day, with exceptions made for My Hero Academia and One Piece.

Each of these Super Stages will last for a full hour to round out each day instead.

Myamura @king_jin_woo

12:45pm to 1:25pm JST Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage in Jump Festa 2023 is on December-17 from12:45pm to 1:25pm JST #JJKSpoilers Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage in Jump Festa 2023 is on December-17 from12:45pm to 1:25pm JST #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/hVEPLLVO2I

The third and final leak comes from Myamura, regarding the Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage’s date and time on Japanese Standard Time. While Shonen Leaks did leak the full schedule for the event’s Super Stages, Myamura’s leak of the Jujutsu Kaisen time specifically corroborates the schedule Shonen Leaks posted. This would seemingly suggest the currently available schedule information to be true.

