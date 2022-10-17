Spy x Family chapter 69: Anya’s school trip is highjacked by an extremist group

The Spy X Family chapter 69, which was released a few hours ago, showed Anya and her classmates being terrified. The peace between Ostania and Westalis is fragile, as Loid has previously stated in the franchise, with many different groups eager to start another war, either for political reasons or to flex their superiority. This week's adventure demonstrated the latter.

The last chapter focused on Loid trying to create a children’s cartoon that would help Anya with her school assignments. Spy x Family chapter 69 began a new arc in the series, which will center around Anya and her classmates.

The new arc begins with an extremist group known as Red Circus seizing control of the school bus transporting Esper's class to the museum. Keep reading to learn more about the highlights.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spy x Family chapter 69

Anya’s attempts at becoming Damian’s friend failed in Spy x Family chapter 69

What happened in the last chapter?

Loid as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family short mission 9 began with Loid going over Anya’s grades and becoming desperate. The father noticed that his daughter only learned when she was watching cartoons. He approached Franky for assistance in creating an educational cartoon that Anya would enjoy. Unfortunately, their efforts were futile as the pink-haired girl despised the episode.

A new threat arises

Billy Squire in Spy X Family chapter 69 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 69 began with an SSS agent speaking with the director of the organization about an urgent report. The older gentleman started reading the document, which contained information about the leader of the extremist group Red Circus.

Billy Squire, the boss, was reportedly last seen in Berlint City. As the director read the report, a man could be seen walking around the city, keeping his head low and carrying a strange bag. He was accompanied by two suspicious individuals.

A trip to the museum

Anya and her classmates in Spy X Family chapter 69 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 69 continued inside a school bus on its way to Berlint's museum. Anya and her classmates were ecstatic about their bus ride. The pink-haired girl was the most excited of all, prompting Becky to try to calm her down.

Damian, on the other hand, was complaining about the trip to his lackeys. His friends tried to cheer him up by telling him about the museum's dinosaur fossils and mummies. Damian continued to complain, this time about the school buses hired by Eden Academy to transport the students, as he had expected more from such a prestigious institution.

Billy, the tall kid from the dodgeball game, attempted to console Damian. Unfortunately, for the enormous boy, the second son ignored his remarks, claiming that his rivals had no reason to speak to him. Billy told Damian that he could use the trip to meet new people. Nonetheless, the black-haired boy abruptly silenced Billy once more.

How to become Damian’s friend

Anya's imagination in Spy X Family chapter 69 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 69 went on to show Anya remembering how her father managed to befriend Doctor Gorey in chapter 67. The girl began imagining how her plan would go. Damian would mock her, calling her a dumb ugly girl, to later ask a teacher to expel her for her ugliness. The teacher would ask Anya if she was indeed ugly, only for her to reply that she was adorable.

The teacher would agree with her and refer to Damian as an ugly boy. Anya would intervene if the teacher attempted to expel Damian. Damian, she would say, was not ugly, but rather a horrible person. This would appease the teacher while also gaining Anya Damian's friendship. The girl smirked, certain that her plan would succeed.

Anya's ugly face in Spy X Family chapter 69 (Image via Shueisha)

She made a paper ball to throw at the second son, which hit him right on the head. When Damian looked at her, Anya made a weird face, thinking that Damian would react by calling her ugly. Unfortunately, the black-haired boy reacted by throwing the paper ball back at Anya. Damian wondered if Anya was still mad because he did not repay her for lending him a handkerchief.

The younger Desmond brother took out a cake he had bought as a thank-you gift for Anya. When his friends saw it, they believed it was for them and began eating it. Damian was too embarrassed to say anything and allowed his friends to enjoy the dessert. Meanwhile, Anya revealed that she had brought two bags of peanuts and a piece of Bond's food to school that day.

A change of plans

Billy Squire in Spy X Family chapter 69 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 69 proceeded to show Anya’s teacher telling the students that they had arrived at the museum. Their bus, however, did not stop and instead continued straight, alerting the teacher to the fact that something was wrong. A bodyguard looked at the scene confused, wondering why the bus did not stop at their destination.

The bus driver suddenly stopped, opening the gates for the Red Circus leader to enter the vehicle. The teacher tried to stop the suspicious man but was electrocuted with a taser almost immediately. The students began screaming and fearing for their lives.

Squire called one of his lackeys and asked if the second bus had been successfully highjacked, without acknowledging the children. When the driver informed Billy that a strange car was following them, the extremist pulled out a shotgun and destroyed the car's tires. Spy x Family chapter 69 began with Billy Squire informing the students that Red Circus has hijacked their field trip.

Final thoughts

What are the Red Circus plans? (Image via Shueisha)

For many weeks, fans have been treated to many wholesome and hilarious chapters that have warmed their hearts and souls. Spy x Family chapter 69 broke that trend by reminding fans that the world Anya and her family live in is cruel and unforgiving.

The Red Circus, previously thought to be extinct, has returned to wreak havoc on Berlint City. As far as we know, Yor murdered the majority of this organization's members after being ordered to do so by the Shopkeeper but it seems like some managed to escape and have come back to enact their revenge. Yor, unfortunately, is nowhere to be found, and it will be up to Anya to save the day.

In the next couple of chapters, we could see Anya use her telepathic abilities to foil Red Circus’ plans. This could also be an opportunity for her to impress Damian by saving the class. Hopefully, no harm will come to our little heroine in any of the future chapters of the manga.

