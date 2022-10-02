Spy X Family Short Mission 9: Loid creates a cartoon to get Anya to study

The Forger family household has opened its doors to allow fans a chance at reading Spy X Family Short Mission 9, which was released earlier today. Despite it being a much shorter chapter than fans are used to, it brought the same kind of hilarious and wholesome moments the franchise is known for.

In the last chapter, we saw Yuri returning to his sister’s house to spend the day with her. However, his visit turned into a heated competition against Loid to prove who was the best partner for Yor. Spy X Family Short Mission 9 focuses on Loid trying to create a spy-themed TV show to get Anya interested in her studies. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of the chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spy X Family Short Mission 9.

Loid found out something he does not excel at in Spy X Family Short Mission 9

What happened in the last chapter?

Yuri as seen in Spy X Family chapter 68 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 68 started with Yor getting injured on a mission. The next day, Yuri arrived at his sister’s household to spend his day off with her. When he saw her hands were hurt, he challenged Loid to see who could take better care of the woman. In the end, Loid won all the competitions, but Yuri made Yor smile by bringing her candy from their childhood.

The Forger’s day out

Anya and Yor as seen in Spy X Family Short Mission 9 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family Short Mission 9 started with a beautiful two-page colored cover featuring the Forger family enjoying a day in the park. On the first page, fans can see Bond running around the autumn leaves, chasing a squirrel, while Loid watches over him.

On the other page, Anya is chasing the same squirrel, laughing as she does this. Yor is happy seeing her daughter enjoy herself as she watches Anya play nearby. All the Forgers are wearing autumn-themed outfits.

The key to Anya’s success

Loid about to make a cartoon in Spy X Family Short Mission 9 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family Short Mission 9 showed one of Anya’s history tests. The girl managed to get a passing score, but it was from the mark needed to become an Imperial Scholar. Frustrated, Loid fell to the floor, wondering why none of his strategies to help the girl study were working. Anya tried to make her father feel better by patting him on the back.

Suddenly, Loid remembered that Anya was capable of learning by watching cartoons. He remembered the time when she learned about fractions while watching Spy Wars. Sadly, Agent Twilight had already taught her every lesson he could find in the franchise. He decided to create his own cartoon, which would teach Anya everything she needed to succeed at school.

Twilight and Franky productions

Loid and Franky looking at their creation (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family Short Mission 9 went on to show Loid drawing the main character from the Spy Wars series from memory. Franky praised his abilities, to which the Spy replied that he had become familiar with the animation style. While Loid worked on recording the voices, Franky got to paint the animation cells. Later, the informant would take care of the music and sound effects of the show.

After hours of work, the duo finally finished the episode. Both men were elated with their creation, although Franky immediately became enraged with Loid for making him work on a cartoon. Nonetheless, the second Agent Twilight paid him, Franky returned to his usual cheerful self.

An unaired Spy Wars episode!

Loid shocked (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family Short Mission 9 continued after Loid returned to his home with the new episode. The man excitedly called his daughter to show her the fruits of his labor. The episode began with the main character using mathematics to determine how many enemies were left that he had to take down.

He later went on to talk about the Earth’s magnetic poles, as well as the history of the world. Anya watched the episode in silence while Loid waited for his daughter to comment. Unfortunately for him, the small Esper stopped watching the show. The pink-haired girl told her father the episode was horrible and she could not follow anything being said in it. Spy X Family Short Mission 9 ended with a shocked Loid unable to reply to his daughter’s criticisms.

Final thoughts

Loid and Anya were extremely cute in this chapter (Image via Wit Studio)

The main plot of the franchise did not continue this week. However, Spy X Family Short Mission 9 was an incredible chapter, as it contained everything fans love about the franchise. The humor was brilliant, the cover was stunning, and seeing Loid work hard to help his daughter was heartwarming.

The next chapter will likely be a Short Mission as well, as the franchise usually releases two consecutive ones. Let’s just hope that the next adventure the Forgers go on is as exciting and wholesome as Spy X Family Short Mission 9 was.

