Spy X Family chapter 68: Yuri returns to challenge Loid for Yor’s affection

The time has come for Operation Strix to continue, as Spy X Family chapter 68 was released just a couple of hours ago. The chapter featured the reappearance of one of the most beloved characters in the franchise, Yuri Briar. As usual, the SSS agent wanted to prove to his sister that he is better than her husband, but in a fun and entertaining manner.

Last week’s chapter gave fans the chance to see Loid tricking his jealous employer into believing the Spy saved him. This time, Spy X Family chapter 68 focused on Yuri, who came up with as many competitions to beat Loid as possible. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of this enjoyable chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spy X Family chapter 68.

Yor needed help after hurting her hands in Spy X Family chapter 68

What happened in the last chapter?

Loid being arrested (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 67-2 started with Anya trying to convince Damien to invite her to his home. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Franky and Fiona, disguised as SSS agents, pretended to arrest Loid to make his boss, Dr. Gorey, believe he had won. Loid used this as an opportunity to shift the blame on Gorey to later act as if he was saving him from being arrested.

Yor’s injury

Yor with injured wrists in Spy X Family chapter 68 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 68 started with Yor fighting against a group of criminals. One of them, who called himself Steel-Gut Gullick-son, had a girdle made of solid steel. Yor was capable of defeating the individual without much trouble, but her hand received damage after punching the steel.

The next day, Yor’s wrists were swollen and she was in pain. The assassin had to pretend a door was slammed on her hands to keep her family from suspecting the truth. When Loid asked his wife if she would be okay, Yor replied that she just needed to rest for the day to allow her hands to heal.

Yuri visits the Forgers

Spy X Family chapter 68 continued when Yuri Briar entered the Forger’s apartment claiming he wanted to spend the day with his sister. The SSS agent soon noticed Yor was injured and accused Loid of having hurt her. The assassin tried to calm her brother; however, she ended up hurting her wrists even more when she pushed Yuri.

The black-haired man apologized to his sister for hurting her. Yuri went on to scold Loid for not cooking for Yor, even though the blonde man is usually the one who cooks, as pointed out by Anya. Without saying anything, Loid started to prepare dinner, while Anya and Bond kept Yuri company.

Yor thanking Loid in Spy X Family chapter 68 (Image via Shueisha)

Yor apologized to her husband for how Yuri acted. Agent Twilight reassured the young woman that there was no problem. This prompted Yor to thank Loid for always taking care of her, saying she could never repay his kindness. Yuri became jealous and marched into the kitchen, telling Loid he would be the one to cook for the night.

Yuri vs Loid

Yor tasting Yuri's cooking in Spy X Family chapter 68 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 68 continued after Yuri and Loid were done preparing dinner. Yuri took a sample of one of his plates and told Yor to try his creation. The black-haired woman was shocked, as her brother’s cooking did not taste nearly as good as it used to. She concluded that eating Loid’s meals every day made her appreciate the food more.

After noticing his sister’s reaction, the SSS agent told Loid to feed Yor some of his food to see which one the woman liked better. The assassin was against the idea as she did not feel comfortable with her husband feeding her. However, when Yuri questioned Loid’s love for his sister, the Spy immediately tried to feed the woman, in an attempt to make Yuri believe they were in love.

Anya feeding her mother in Spy X Family chapter 68 (Image via Shueisha)

Fortunately for Yor, her brother admonished Loid for trying to feed his sister in front of him, making the blonde man remember the first time he met Yuri. The younger Briar told Anya to feed her mother, a task the small Esper fulfilled with pleasure. The pink-haired girl asked Yor how Loid’s food tasted to which the woman replied that it was delicious.

Feeling dejected, Yuri challenged Loid to a dish cleaning competition, during which he ended up breaking half of the Forger’s plates. In an attempt to prove to his sister that he was a better husband, Yuri continued to challenge Loid with different household tasks. Anya, who was trying to study, complained internally about all the noise her uncle made.

Sibling bond

Spy X Family chapter 68 proceeded to show a tired Yuri laying on the floor. The man was enraged with Loid since the Spy kept winning every competition they had. Yor noticed that her brother and husband emptied her reserve of detergent and trash bags during their duel. This gave Yuri one last idea - a shopping competition.

The SSS agent told Loid that the one who could get all the items Yor needed in the shortest time and for the least amount of money would be the winner. Without warning, Yuri took off, leaving an annoyed Loid behind. The blonde man calmly told his wife he would get back with everything she needed.

Far from the Forger household, Yuri was intimidating one of the criminals he had arrested in the past to tell him where to find the cheapest detergent and milk. After getting everything Yor needed, Yuri started to run back towards his sister’s home, believing he had already won the competition. Sadly, when he arrived, Loid was already there, meaning he had beaten Yuri once again.

The black-haired man started crying, claiming that Yor no longer needed him in her life. His sister noticed a particular item lying on the ground, a pack of whistle candies. The woman remembered how the siblings would go out on walks while whistling with the sweets’ aid when they were younger. Yor thanked her brother for remembering her likes.

Loid praised Yuri, telling him he was still far from knowing his wife half as well as Yuri did. The SSS agent became ecstatic after hearing those words and promptly exited his sister’s house. Spy X Family chapter 68 ended with Yor apologizing for her brother’s behavior once more, while Anya ate one of the whistle candies.

Final thoughts

Yuri as seen in the show (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family chapter 68 brought back the hilarious and, sometimes, ridiculous humor the franchise is known for. Seeing Yuri once again after such a long time in the manga was a pleasant surprise for fans.

His desire to prove himself superior to Loid drove him to the point of near insanity, which only added more charm and humor to the chapter. Fans believed that the next time we see the younger Briar sibling, it would be during Loid’s arrest. It was nice to see the SSS agent return in such a wholesome and funny manner.

Yor and Anya (Image via Wit Studio)

Yor's last few panels, while she was remembering her time with Yuri as children, were sweet to read. Despite the differences they may have, the Briar siblings are one of the best families in the series. Maybe someday Yuri will let go of his grudge against Loid and fans will be able to see a complete Forger family.

