Every important main character from Spy X Family Season 1 part 1

Considering that the preview of Spy X Family episode 6 showed that Demian and Becky will be introduced next week, this seems like an opportune moment to list all the members of the main cast who will appear in the first part of the season 1.

While all of them hold key positions in Spy X Family, some are more crucial to the series and occupy more screentime. This list is not ranked and follows the characters in the order they are chronologically introduced in the series.

Every main cast member in Spy X Family Season 1 Part 1, in order of appearance

Spy X Family is set in a world where neighboring countries Westalis and Ostania are locked in a cold war. Westalian intelligence agency WISE has sent their best spy, Twilight, to Ostania to carry out Operation Strix, which aims at getting close to politician Donovan Desmond.

Desmond only appears at the events hosted by his sons’ school, Eden Academy. To gain access to these events, Twilight now needs a child, and later a wife, to pose as a happy family.

1) Loid Forger/Twilight

Loid's introduction in Episode 3 (Image via Muse Asia)

Twilight is the first main character introduced in Spy X Family. He is a Westalian Spy and a WISE agent operating in Ostania. He takes up the name Loid Forger and adopts Anya to complete his mission, Operation Strix. For the same reason, he later marries Yor.

Twilight is highly intelligent, collected, cynical, logical, and calculative. He is the best spy in Westalis and is often condescendingly efficient. He often misses the simpler things because he tends to be far too complicated in his thought process.

However, he possesses a noble and gentle heart and often forces himself to see the bigger picture. He is spurred on by his vision to create a world where children don’t have to cry. Twilight gradually develops attachment with Anya and comes to respect Yor. He can go to any length for the mission, but he can do the same for his family as well.

2) Franky Franklin

Franky is a deep asset and an information broker operating in Ostania. He is a trained WISE agent and Twilight’s associate in Operation Strix. While his main job is in intelligence and behind-the-scenes work, he is trained in combat and sometimes assists Twilight in minor operations on the field.

Franky is far more worldly and emotionally intelligent than Twilight. He introduces himself as Twilight’s best friend while undercover, and often guides him in deciphering Anya’s reactions and moods. Franky is also notoriously single and has terrible luck with women, a running gag yet to be properly introduced in Spy X Family anime.

3) Anya Forger

Anya's introduction (Image via Muse Asia)

While Anya was not the first character to be introduced, she is the protagonist of the Spy X Family. Anya is a 5-year-old orphan who pretended to be six so that Twilight would adopt her. Anya is kind and gentle, but with a knack for adventure.

Anya, or subject 007, was born and raised in a secret facility, where it is implied that she was experimented on. Anya is an ESPer, and she often resolves a dilemma by reading people’s thoughts. She was strictly forbidden from telling anyone about her powers and lives in fear of her parents finding out and casting her aside.

Anya gets attached to her parents very quickly. She is the only one who is aware of the complete truth about her family and is often startled by the discrepancy between their fake and real identities.

4) Yor Forger/Thorn Princess

Yor's introduction card in episode 3 (image via Muse Asia)

Yor is the third member of the Forger family and the last of the main trio. The 27-year-old is an employee at the city hall, which is also her actual job unlike Loid’s fake stint as a psychiatrist. Yor is socially awkward and has been single for long enough to cause worry for her brother.

The reason behind that is that Yor moonlights as an assassin, Code named Thorn Princess, for a secret agency called The Garden. The agency eliminates anyone posing a threat to world peace or general human decency. Yor's targets are often corrupt politicians and people in power.

Yor is kind, goofy, and often far too literal. She loves her little brother and has come to fiercely love her daughter Anya. Murder is often Yor’s default solution to everything before she reigns herself in. As an assassin, she is calculative, innovative, quick on her feet, and incomparably strong. It is implied in Spy X Family that she can even best Loid in a fight.

[Minor Spy X Family manga spoilers ahead]

5) Yuri Briar

While Spy X Family is yet to introduce Yuri Briar in person, he has already been introduced via a phone call with Yor. Fans were pleasantly surprised to find out that Yuri is voiced by Kensho Ono. Yuri Briar is a 20-year-old high-ranking government official. Unbeknownst to his sister, Yor, he is a part of the State Security Services, the Ostanian intelligence/enforcement agency.

Yuri is extremely intelligent for his age, but he lacks Twilight’s experience for that very reason. He is devoted to his country and its people and considers Twilight to be a threat to their safety. He is unaware of Loid’s true identity, but still hates him all the same for being married to Yor.

Yuri is fiercely protective of his sister, bordering on a complex, but is also supportive of her happiness and accepts Anya readily as his niece.

6) Henry Henderson

Henry Henderson is the housemaster of Cecil House in Eden Academy, where Anya studies. Henderson is a refined person who values elegance in appearance, mentality, and conduct. He is noble and helpful to those who earn his respect. He takes a shine to the Forgers due to their good morale and familial bond.

While Henderson is often strict and a stickler for rules, he is a kind and nurturing guide to his pupils. He shapes a significant part of Anya’s and Damian’s experiences and personalities while at Eden. Henderson does not tolerate violations of basic human decency and is easily the best teacher at Eden.

7) Sylvia Sherwood

Sylvia as seen in the preview (Image via Muse Asia)

Sylvia Sherwood is Twilight’s boss and handler at WISE and will be introduced in Spy X Family episode 6. Sherwood is as cold and calculative as Twilight, but she is more experienced and often provides him with emotional and moral guidance.

Sylvia has a compassionate side which helps her understand the world better than her spies. It is implied that she has made many sacrifices for the sake of world peace. She is surprisingly indulgent of Loid catering to Anya’s whims.

8) Becky Blackbell

Becky as seen in Spy X Family episode 6 preview (Image vis Muse Asia)

Becky Blackbell is a student of Cecil House, Group 3, in Eden Academy and Anya forger’s classmate. She is the daughter of CEO Blackbell, who is a military manufacturer. This is partly why Loid encourages Anya’s friendship with her.

Becky is witty, spoiled, and condescending, but also very fond of Anya. She dislikes Damian and thinks Anya is funny. She is wise beyond her years and often imitates her favorite show, Berlint in Love, in order to appear as an adult. Becky is set to be introduced in Spy X Family episode 6.

9) Damian Desmond

Damian as seen in Episode 6 preview (Image via Muse Asia)

Damian Desmond is the second son of Donovan Desmond, the target of Operation Strix. He is also a member of Anya’s group and is the opposite of her in nearly every aspect. He is arrogant, intelligent, hardworking, rude, and aggravates Anya, who calls him “Sy-On boy” (derived from Loid calling him a scion).

However, Damian is often neglected by his politician father and suffers from insecurity due to his elder brother. He does his best to make his father proud and is respectful and courteous towards his elders.

He is obedient and kind at heart and helpful to those he considers to be his friend. Spy X Family heavily implies Damian to be Master Henderson’s favorite student as well.

Final Thoughts

Considering that the anime is following the Manga chronology, it is unlikely that Bond and Fiona will appear in Season 1 Part 1. Bond was introduced in chapter 17 of the manga, while Fiona was introduced in chapter 29. So far, Spy X Family has covered 6 chapters in 5 episodes.

