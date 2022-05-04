10 anime to watch if you like Spy x Family

Spy x Family is one of the best action-comedy anime of Spring 2022. With its premiere, the anime exceeded everyone's expectations with its unique storyline featuring three misfits of a make-believe family: a spy, an assassin, and a kid who secretly is an esper. The three of them try to do their best to play their part, but the outcome always ends up being hysterical.

The show has been one of the most well-received anime of 2022, and fans have been wondering if there is any anime that resembles it on some level. Luckily, there are a few which are loaded with the same amount of fun as Spy x Family.

Anime similar to Spy x Family

1) Poco's Udon World

Poco's Udon World follows Souta Tawara, a 30-year-old guy who works as a web designer in a company based in Tokyo. After his mundane life takes over his peace, Souta decides to take a break from work and return to his hometown.

Souta finds out that his parents are no longer around, and the family-owned restaurant has also gone out of business. Surprisingly, he finds a young boy sleeping in the closed-down restaurant, who turns out to be a shape-shifting tanuki. Souta adopts the little boy and gives him the name Poco.

2) Mission: Yozakura Family

Taiyo Asano used to be a cheerful person, but after his family died in a car crash, it took a toll on him, and he became a socially inept individual. The only person Taiyo can talk to is Mutsumi Yozakura, who belongs to an infamous spy family. However, Mutsumi's life is not that simple as her brother is too concerned for her safety.

Taiyo cares about Mutsumi and has also developed feelings for her. However, at some point, he has to become a spy himself and join the Yozakura family to protect Mutsumi from harm.

3) Aishiteruze Baby

Aishiteruze Baby follows the free-spirited Katakura Kippei, a high school student who is popular among the girls. In Kippei's dictionary, the word "Responsibility" doesn't exist. However, one fated day when he reaches his home, he finds out that he is stuck with his little cousin Yuzuyu, whom her mother abandoned in his care and vanished into thin air.

Kippei doesn't have a bit of an idea about taking care of children. However, with the help of his classmate Kokoro Tokunaga, he tries his best to never let Yuzuyu feel the absence of her mother.

4) Barakamom

Seishuu Handa is an exceptional calligrapher and an all-rounder as well. He usually maintains composure and is indeed a jovial person. However, after a judge called Seishuu's calligraphy piece unoriginal, he lost his temper and punched him. As per the repercussions, he was sent to Gotou Islands, where he must think about what he did and work on himself.

However, his newfound nosy neighbors are hesitant to leave him alone. There he meets a small girl named Naru Kotoishi, who lives with her grandfather. Intrigued by Seishuu, she spends most of her time with him. She has only one job, and that is to annoy Seishuu with everything at her disposal.

5) Beelzebub

The "Rampaging Ogre," Tatsumi Oga, was just an ordinary high school delinquent who didn't care if the opponent was stronger than him. He just wanted to beat everyone he crossed paths with so that everyone would start acknowledging his existence. However, fate had something else planned for him as he is now stuck with a kid named Kaiser de Emperana Beelzebub IV, short for Baby Beel.

Later, Oga gets to know that Beel is the son of the Demon Lord, and getting rid of him is not possible as every time he tries to separate himself from the kid, he gets electrocuted. Now, all he is left with is raising Beel and taking care of him, but the road is not an easy one as every delinquent wants to fight him.

6) Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition

Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition follows the titular Kakushi, a popular manga artist renowned for his work which is deemed inappropriate. However, after his daughter Hime was born, he took an oath to never let her know his true profession and led a secretive lifestyle. Kakushi even took extra measures by faking his identity as a salesman in front of Hime.

He must keep his real profession hidden so it won't affect Hime. However, leading two lives will eventually drain him out, but he must do whatever it takes to become the best father.

7) Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens

Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens takes place in a city called Fukuoka, which has become a crime syndicate for notorious hitmen organizations. One of these hitmen is Xianming Lin, who is infuriated due to not getting any jobs and money. Luckily, one day he is offered a job to take out a target, who committed suicide before Lin reached.

The organization refuses to pay Lin money but instead offers another job to eliminate Zenji Banba, a detective who is becoming an obstruction in their line of work. Instead of killing Banba, Lin offers to join as a partner.

8) The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited

The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited follows Daisuke Kanbe, a rich, brilliant detective who often uses odd methods to solve his cases as soon as possible. Moreover, solving them with money is no big deal for him as he once simply handed out a check of a billion yen to a prince for his car and drove off.

Daisuke is partnered with Haru Kato, who strongly opposes bribery and Kanbe's habit of having everything his way by spending money blindly. Despite their differences, Kanbe and Haru have to work together to solve mysteries and catch the accused.

9) Hinamatsuri

Despite being a yakuza of Ashikawa-gumi, Yoshifumi Nitta is a sophisticated person who mostly indulges himself in household chores. One day while he was gazing at his prized vase, a large bizarre capsule fell out of the sky. After he opened the capsule, a small blue-haired girl named Hina erupted out of it.

Later, he finds out that Hina came from the future and she possesses powerful psychic abilities. With the help of Hina, Nitta became somewhat invincible on the Yakuza line. However, more girls like Hina started appearing, who were sent to either capture or exterminate her.

10) Kotaro Lives Alone

Kotaro Sato is a four-year-old small boy who became the master of his own fate after moving into an apartment building where he lives alone. However, he is not alone as the neighbors never let him be, especially Shin Karino, who is a manga artist.

Despite his age, Kotaro is more mature than one would assume, and he hesitates to take help from others. Almost all of his neighbors are also living alone, but when they get together, they become one big family. Moreover, Shin voluntarily takes care of Kotaro and follows him everywhere as his guardian.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

