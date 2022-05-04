Why Spy x Family is the must-watch anime of 2022

Trends come and go, but Spy x Family is a must-watch anime for those seeking something new in 2022. The anime recently came out earlier this year (April 9), and it's already taken the internet by storm. That's not surprising based on the premise alone.

The show is essentially about a spy (named Loid Forger) who is on a top-secret mission that requires him to get married and have a kid. He adopts Anya Forger, a young girl with telepathic abilities obsessed with spies. The woman that Loid "marries" is Yor Briar, an assassin. Together, they create memorable moments for the viewer to enjoy.

If one is interested in watching an action anime full of comedy, they can't go wrong with Spy x Family.

Note: This article will only cover the TV show and not upcoming manga spoilers.

Spy x Family is the hot new anime to watch in 2022

The anime debuted on April 9, 2022 (Image via Wit Studio)

Oftentimes, an anime debuts with little to no fanfare, but that was not the case for Spy x Family. It currently has a rating of 9.1 out of 10 on MyAnimeList.net, with over 147K ratings, and that's only with four episodes currently out. Naturally, some will wonder why a new show has gotten so much attention and positive reviews.

There is even a case to be had that it has potential to be one of the best new shows this year.

Why the Spy x Family anime is great

Action flicks and spies go hand-in-hand in creating something memorable, yet it's a formula that's surprisingly absent in anime's limelight. Add a plot involving parenthood, and it's clear that Spy x Family is unique in a good way while also following some tried and tested formulas that have worked in the past.

One unique aspect of the show is the character dynamics. The main character, Loid Forger, is a spy who tries to keep everything secret yet is unaware that Anya can read his mind and knows his secrets.

Not only that, but she is aware that Yor is an assassin. Neither Yor nor Loid knows each other's current profession, which creates some interesting dramatic irony.

Their interactions with one another are delightful to witness (which makes sense, given the "Family" part of Spy x Family). It's funny, heartwarming, and has an interesting story to keep viewers engaged. Take the above clip as an example.

Yor promised her coworkers that she would bring a date to the party, yet it seemed like Loid would never arrive. The audience might feel like Loid won't come, which would create tension down the line, but he stays true to his word and arrives.

He's bloodied up from his earlier spy work, yet he stays committed to their character. One of Yor's coworkers (Camilla) tries to humiliate her, but Loid admires Yor's past and appears to be a great man for her.

There is an occasional fight scene to entertain the viewer (Image via Wit Studio)

Of course, the action sequences can also help keep the viewer on their toes. This show doesn't stray away from violence, and it's reminiscent of something one would see in a James Bond movie. In this case, both Loid and Yor look awesome in their fights.

These scenes help provide a good juxtaposition with more comedic family moments. Thus, one doesn't have to worry about the anime feeling a little too similar to other slice-of-life shows.

A bright future for Spy x Family

The Reddit community practically doubled in size and is still growing (Image via subredditstats.com)

This TV show has a good amount of content to take from the manga, which is still ongoing. Its popularity will inevitably draw in more viewers for the manga, just as it has with various other metrics (such as subreddit stats and Google Trends).

The TV show is easy to get into, so it's not surprising that it has had this type of effect thus far. Keep in mind that only four episodes are currently out by this time frame.

Its current popularity is only set to grow from here, which also means that one can easily find other like-minded individuals to discuss the show with.

Should you watch Spy x Family?

It's a refreshing take on an action comedy (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy x Family has several advantages that make it worth watching:

It has fun action sequences

The comedy is generally well-written

The characters are interesting

It doesn't feel embarrassing to watch

Animation is smooth

A unique premise with familiar tropes

It's easy to get into it, and one can't help but feel like the show is only getting better with every passing episode. At the very least, one should give Spy x Family an honest try. More than likely, it's not something one would regret doing if they like anime in general.

