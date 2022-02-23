4 most anticipated anime shows of 2022

Anime lovers rejoice as 2022 brings a galaxy of shows you have longed for. In the coming few months, get ready to be part of an epic anime journey where famous anime production houses will be coming up with new seasons of their popular shows.

Our list here will briefly talk about 4 of the most anticipated shows set to be released sometime this year. Take note of what's coming your way and mark your calendars.

4 anime shows to look out for in 2022

1) My Hero Academia, Season 6

All set to be released in March 2022, My Hero Academia Season 6 will continue from where it stopped in the previous season. This season will showcase the epic war between Paranormal Liberation Front and the heroes. Check out the trailer to get a glimpse of what's coming your way this March.

2) Spy x Family

Another show that fans are waiting to come out this year is Spy x Family. This much-anticipated manga adaptation will come out in 2 parts, and fans who are looking forward to it can expect a whole lot of family comedy coupled with action-packed scenes.

3) The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

Those who watched the first part of this series were eagerly waiting for a long time for the sequel. It was supposed to come out last year, but the release did not happen due to the pandemic situation across the globe.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is now all set to be released this April. Viewers will once again find their favorite Naofumi take on new ventures in new lands. The challenges he will be facing will be steeper and fans can expect to be part of an exciting joyride while Naofumi locks horns with heroes from different worlds.

4) Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

This year, make way for the sequel to the 2017's classic, Made in Abyss. Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, as the sequel is called, will be much darker than the previous series. Viewers are expected to be caught off guard from the very first scene itself.

Some of the other shows set to be released this year are The Devil is a Part Timer! Season 2, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, and more.

Edited by R. Elahi