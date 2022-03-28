10 anime that are a must-watch if you're feeling down

Everyone needs a pick-me-up anime from time to time. When you've had a stressful day, you might not be in the mood to watch a hero face life-or-death situations. If you're looking for an uplifting anime to lift your spirits, good humor and success stories are sure to cheer you up.

There's something special about the way that comedic punchlines are delivered in anime. The same can be said when we watch two intriguing anime characters fall in love or when we cheer on a good-hearted protagonist as they strive to reach their goals.

10 anime that will brighten your mood

1) Food Wars!

Food Wars! is a funny slice-of-life anime about competing culinary school students. The protagonist, Soma Yukihira, bumps into all kinds of eccentric characters on his journey to surpass his father as a chef.

Intense cooking battles and over-the-top reactions to flavorful dishes give this unique show its charm.

2) Haikyuu!!

Few shows can compete with the animation featured in this high-octane sports series. Haikyuu!! is an inspirational story about Karasuno High School's volleyball team, which is fighting to reclaim its former glory.

The protagonist, Shoyo Hinata, is freakishly athletic but is almost always the shortest person on the court. The deuteragonist, Tobio Kageyama, is a volleyball genius, but his burning competitive spirit disrupts team chemistry.

There are dozens of characters as interesting and complex as the protagonist and the deuteragonist.

Karasuno's development as a team composed of unique individuals is extremely satisfying to watch. Well-timed comic relief and helpful explanations about volleyball complement the incredible action sequences in this feel-good anime.

3) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is a go-to anime for many fans when they need a laugh.

Protagonist Kusuo Saiki's sassy personality is comically juxtaposed by his passive-aggressive behavior. However, what does it mean to be passive-aggressive when you're an omnipotent psychic?

The best part of this series isn't even the protagonist's absurdly dramatic approach to resolving stressful social situations; it is the entire cast that carries the show. The hilarious supporting characters are sure to make you crack a smile.

4) The Devil is a Part Timer

Satan at work (Image via White Fox)

The Devil is a Part Timer is a comedy that follows Satan's forced journey out of hell and into modern-day Tokyo. Everyday mundane life is pretty standard for those of us who grew up on Earth. However, the devil isn't used to paying rent, working a job, and interacting with hungry customers.

Satan's confusion with navigating human society will bring you a fun new perspective on dealing with life's problems.

5) Kuroko's Basketball

Daiki dunking in epic style (Image via Production I.G)

Of the six members belonging to the legendary Generation of Miracles in Kuroko's Basketball, protagonist Tetsuya Kuroko is the least noticeable. His uncanny low profile both on and off the basketball court earned him the nickname "The Phantom Sixth Man."

Paired with power forward prodigy Kagami, Kuroko and his new high school team take on his former middle-school teammates and their respective powerhouse basketball programs.

The Phantom Sixth Man's unusually inconspicuous presence brings plenty of comic relief off the court and a fresh perspective on what it means to be a good basketball player. Awe-inspiring abilities and hilarious trash talk help this older anime stand the test of time as a top-tier motivational experience.

6) One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man is one of the best anime series currently in production. The trope of an over-powered protagonist is used as a satirical plot device in this hilarious story of a hero who can't find a worthy opponent.

The strongest man in the universe lives humbly in a cramped apartment. Monsters and villains run amok, constantly threatening catastrophic destruction. Only the valiant members of the Hero Association can protect the planet. Well, and Saitama (if he feels like it).

7) Mob Psycho 100

Mob looking at spirits (Image via Bones)

Following up on the action-comedy stories created by the artist ONE, we have Mob Psycho 100. The life of an esper isn't easy, but at least it's funny.

This series follows characters who possess paranormal abilities as they navigate silly jobs revolving around ghosts and the supernatural. Additionally, the character development is uplifting.

This anime explores human feelings, cognitive processes, and social interactions in a fascinating way.

8) Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto

Sakamoto sitting without a chair (Image via Studio Deen)

Sometimes, when you're feeling down, all you need is a show about someone who never fails. Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto follows a high school student who is known for being the coolest person on campus.

Sakamoto is smoother than butter and always finds a way to handle each situation perfectly. Watching the protagonist crush every challenge in style amazes his classmates and is sure to make you laugh.

9) A Place Further Than the Universe

A Place Further Than the Universe (Image via Madhouse)

Four high school girls journey to Antarctica in this heart-warming adventure called A Place Further Than the Universe.

As the main characters grow and learn together, they form a strong bond that will inspire viewers. This relentlessly uplifting anime will help you get out of any emotional slump.

10) My Senpai Is Annoying

Igarashi and Takeda out to eat (Image via Doga Kobo)

In My Senpai Is Annoying, protagonist Futaba Igarashi has managed to hold her job as a saleswoman for almost two years, thanks to her senpai, Harumi Takeda.

However, in exchange for all his help, the short young woman must endure her coworker's constant teasing about her height and youthful appearance.

Despite the fact that Takeda constantly annoys Igarashi, she finds herself developing deeper feelings for him than she is ready to admit. This rom-com anime is a good choice if you're in the mood for something less intense than your favorite action anime.

