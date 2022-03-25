The study of zodiac signs is known as Astrology, studying celestial bodies in an attempt to understand human affairs and terrestrial events. Thus, many anime have centered zodiac signs (Saint Seiya) or otherwise grant power from their elements (Sailor Moon). It helps when the celestial bodies themselves hold immense power, or invoking their name helps to gain strength.

Sharing a zodiac sign with a particular character can lead fans to either feel elated or disgusted in turn. Some people don't particularly care about sharing Zodiac signs with Shinji Ikari, for instance.

Here are 12 anime characters who best represent each zodiac sign.

Note: These reflect only the authors' opinions and are solely 12 such characters. Numerous characters share star signs. One character has been chosen from each series.

12 anime characters like Eren Yeager and Itachi Uchiha who are the personification of their zodiac signs

1) Aries - Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Passionate and determined, Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan goes hard into the Aries Zodiac sign via reckless enthusiasm to never stop pushing for whatever goal it is. He never bothered with the follow-through, only the present moment. Eren possesses an explosive temper, which is typical of Aries, and is a risk-taker in the extreme to the point where Mikasa and Armin have to hold him back at times.

Eren's negative traits fall pretty well under Aries classification. His impulsive nature and demand for things to be direct and simple crumbles and falls when he finally finds out the truth beneath his father, Grisha Yeager's, basement. It also leads to him burning out and rushing into the whole Rumbling plan and his genocidal machinations.

Look before you leap, indeed.

2) Taurus - Diana Cavendish (Little Witch Academia)

The vain and talented Diana Cavendish from Little Witch Academia may be a tad more prideful than your typical Taurus Zodiac sign but is more in tune with the idea of the stable routine in the Luna Nova academy. A routine that is more often than not interrupted by fellow student Akko Kagari. Diana fits the mold of a more composed, devoted, and self-disciplined Taurus than most.

This comes with negatives as well. While not arrogant, Diana is stubborn and insecure about her abilities. The stubbornness pushes her into dangerous situations. The insecurity in herself leads to her being surrounded by sycophants who bend over backward to please her. As an example of her stubborn nature, Diana opened an iron maiden and released a dragon she could not contain because she was stubborn enough to think she could.

Akko's bouncy personality does reflect back on Diana really well, however, and she defrosts towards her as the series goes on.

3) Gemini - Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Itachi Uchiha from Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha from Naruto embodies the dual nature of a Gemini zodiac sign to perfection. The cold and distant slayer of the Uchiha Clan, speaking with nothing but contempt for Sasuke and constantly putting him down, contrasted with the tormented and traumatized older brother trying to take on the burdens of the horrors of the world is the balancing act Geminis go through.

Itachi's quick wit and adaptability to his circumstances guaranteed him an edge in his fights. It also helped him befriend his Akatsuki coworkers.

Of course, Itachi's indecisiveness concerning the Uchiha Clan never helped when Danzo Shimura forced the issue. Itachi also despaired at everything going on before Obito approached to aid him. But in the end, Itachi loved his brother deeply, which is very typical for Gemini Zodiac signs when it comes to younger siblings.

4) Cancer - Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon (Sailor Moon)

Usagi Tsukino, aka the titular Sailor Moon, represents the Cancer Zodiac sign flawlessly. The moon is her representative celestial body and is Cancer's ruler. Usagi is also highly emotional, tapping into it for her powers and very sympathetic via seeing the best in people, even villains.

Cancer signs are known for being loyal to insane degrees, which fits Sailor Moon because Usagi always rushes to help a friend in need where she drops whatever she's doing to help people.

Usagi also has some of Cancer's negative traits likewise. She can be incredibly moody, proven so on numerous occasions, completely insecure in love, her weight, and even her abilities as a superheroine. She can be rather oversensitive and jealous too.

5) Leo - Hana Uzaki (Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out!)

Right Stuf Anime @rightstufanime

Check out the manga before the anime airs in July! Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out is getting an anime adaptation!Check out the manga before the anime airs in July! rsani.me/jw0ko Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out is getting an anime adaptation!Check out the manga before the anime airs in July! rsani.me/jw0ko https://t.co/f4mmrEfIPS

Uzaki-chan from Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out has no concept of personal space, something Leo Zodiac signs are known for. Uzaki mostly tends to err on the eccentric, sometimes lewd, side. Despite that, Uzaki is a charming person who cares about her senpai.

Uzaki may want to be her senpai’s center of attention, but she is a fun-loving character who loves pranks. Bold and glamorous describes Uzaki, even if she doesn't seem like it. She can be very self-centered about her focus on her senpai.

6) Virgo - Tenya Iida (My Hero Academia)

Tenya Iida is U.A. High’s Class 1-A rather overachieving class representative in My Hero Academia. Tenya is very disciplined, often pushing himself and his classmates to train harder each day and tirelessly sharpen their skills. Sometimes it is too much, as everyone tells him, and sometimes he lets that "all work and no play," Virgo's weakness gets to him.

Lida has burned himself out before against Stain, for instance, where he almost died. He was also way too harsh on himself for trying to avenge his older brother. But he was back on his feet a while later, asking for help even if it was difficult for him.

7) Libra - Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

Anime Legends @legends_anime This is a Gintoki Sakata checkpoint. If you come across this tweet you are obligated to drop pictures of Gintoki in the replies. This is a Gintoki Sakata checkpoint. If you come across this tweet you are obligated to drop pictures of Gintoki in the replies. https://t.co/yqcPSKn0K0

Sakata Gintoki is the protagonist of Gintama. In addition to his tactical prowess, Gintoki has a strong sense of loyalty and compassion to the people closest to him. He puts people above the organizations and institutions he serves, a Libra Zodiac signature because he values people more than himself.

Indulgence is a common Libra vice, and Gintoki often goes too far with things like alcohol and sweets. He certainly appears less organized than many Libras, being a bit of a mess when he gets up in the morning. Gintoki is usually good about keeping people happy too, which gets him into more than a bit of a snag and is a fault most Libra Zodiac Signs have.

8) Scorpio - Killua Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Though Killua Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter may be Gon Frecs' best friend, the two seem to be total opposites as Libra and Scorpio Zodiac signs. Despite this, they get along swimmingly. Killua is a typical Scorpio: temperamental, moody, quick to violence, and impulsive.

When they build trust with others, Scorpios show unparalleled empathy, depth, and commitment to their peers. This is very obvious with Killua towards Gon, having complete faith in him during the Zoldyck family arc and not being afraid to tell him off during the Chimera Ant arc.

9) Sagittarius - Soma Yukihia (Food Wars!)

Soma winning against Tetsuji in Food Wars (Image via J.C. Staff)

Soma from Food Wars is a Sagittarius, which provides him with an advantage in the kitchen: Sagittarius, more than any other Zodiac sign, yearns to discover new things. There's always something new in the kitchen, from ingredients to recipes, which always nets him an edge.

Soma is honest but never mean-spirited. In addition to being a “tell it like it is” type, he is also insanely adaptable. Throw anything his way and he will make you a dish with it!

10) Capricorn - Utena Tenjo (Revolutionary Girl Utena)

VIZ @VIZMedia Happy birthday to the brave Ohtori Academy student who can revolutionize the world, Utena Tenjou! 🗡



via Revolutionary Girl Utena Happy birthday to the brave Ohtori Academy student who can revolutionize the world, Utena Tenjou! 🗡via Revolutionary Girl Utena https://t.co/MKskQ9Td7h

Utena from Revolutionary Girl Utena is a typical Capricorn, very authentic for her Zodiac sign. Despite all the difficulties in her way, she steadfastly goes at them even if the obstacle is superior sword users.

As a cardinal problem of hers, Utena seems quick to judge and is very impulsive. As an overachiever herself, like many Capricorns, it creates a deep fear of failure driven into her when her parents died when she was six years old. She continues to climb the ladder, earning the admiration of her classmates and best friend Anthy Himemyia alike.

11) Aquarius - Juno (Beastars)

The shy, yet flirty wolf from Beastars, Juno cuts a rather interesting Aquarius Zodiac sign. The words curious and deeply social come to mind, even if she got jealous of the smal rabbit Haru. After a while, the two got along despite the carnivore/herbivore divide, and Juno has continued to make friends blurring that divide to further the goal of acceptance.

As far as flaws go, she can be incredibly manipulative, as seen when she tried to emotionally manipulate Legoshi into loving her. Juno was hardheaded enough to try the same with class representative Louis. She tried multiple times and was only stopped after being loudly rebuked, which is very typical of an Aquarius.

12) Pisces Fuji Shuusuke (Prince of Tennis)

Shūsuke Fuji, of Prince of Tennis, is considered a genius due to his tactical skills on the tennis court. Fuji is tough to read since it is impossible to know exactly how any Pisces will react to any situation, as seen in when people think he either doesn't care about tennis or is faking someone out. He's always cool and relaxed as a Pisces, and doesn't lose control until his friends or family are threatened.

Fuji can, like all Pisces, change his temperament to suit any new circumstances. He's also extremely supportive of friends and family, but can have his emotions overloaded when his friends and family are threatened.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan