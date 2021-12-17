9 Attack on Titan characters and their zodiac signs

Attack on Titan provided fans with some of the best anime characters ever. From the beginning of the show, we discovered individuals with a very different outlook on life pushed together to survive. Even those who did not face the fall of Wall Sienna fought Titans on the frontlines during the attack on their graduation day.

This experience, in some cases, changed their destinies forever and made them grow in remarkable ways. This article will look at the most important characters of Attack on Titan, their zodiac signs, and how they might have helped them take the path they chose along the way.

Attack on Titan characters and their zodiac signs

1) Eren Yeager - Aries

Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan (Image via The Cinemaholic)

Born on March 30, Eren is an Aries by all means. It shines through his personality throughout Attack on Titan. He is passionate, determined, and strong-willed to the point that once he sets his mind on something, there is nothing that can stop him from achieving it.

Be it passing the academy exams, getting into the Survey Corps, and going beyond the Wall, or as it seems as of now, the fall of Paradise Island. He also seemed to care a lot for his friends, as is very common to the Aries, and never hesitated to put his life on the line to save them throughout Attack on Titan.

2) Mikasa Ackerman - Aquarius

Born on February 10, Mikasa is an Aquarius through and through. Aquarius have a reputation as being intimidatingly independent, free-spirited, with a unique perspective of life. Mikasa, too, has these qualities shining through her being. She is also extremely smart, an overachiever, and very loyal towards her friends, as is proven time and again by her attitude towards Eren.

Honestly, Mikasa is one of the best characters that the Attack on Titan series ever offered to the fans.

3) Armin Arlert - Scorpio

Scorpios are the quiet, interesting ones. Born on November 3, he takes up that reputation very well. Armin is the quiet genius who has the kind of ideas that can show a ray of hope in the darkest times, as is proven time and again throughout Attack on Titan.

He is also loyal down to his core, making his friends rely on his brainpower as much as he relies on their physical powers.

4) Levi Ackerman - Capricorn

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki Levi vs Beast Titan Round 2 Levi vs Beast Titan Round 2 https://t.co/HcgXo9156g

Born on December 25, Levi seems to be a gift to the Survey Corps as well as the whole world of Attack on Titan series. Although he spent his childhood in some of the lowest places, he raised himself from there with the help of his friend Erwin Smith. To whom he stayed fiercely loyal until the latter died tragically, as is the nature of Capricorns.

He is very practical, goal-oriented and gives his all to his work, just like Capricorns have a reputation for doing.

5) Erwin Smith - Libra

Libras are the balancers of the Zodiacs. Born on October 14, he stayed true to his role as a balancer. He led the entire Survey Corps with his might, genius, and, yes, diplomatic skills. He tried to keep the peace whenever it was possible, but he never hesitated to go to extreme lengths to ensure the safety of his country.

He was a loyal and true leader, and his death was a surprise for many fans of Attack on Titan.

6) Hange Zoe - Virgo

Hange Zoe initially came across as an eccentric researcher but turned out to be one of the greatest allies in the fight against the Titans. She is one of the smartest people in the entire show and a competent leader after taking her position as Commander of the Survey Corps.

She is a perfectionist and a very detail-oriented person in nature and plans out all the steps of any action she takes accurately, as is familiar to Virgos.

7) Zeke Yeagar - Leo

This comes as no surprise to the fandom of Attack on Titan. Born on August 1, Zeke has always believed in going grand when executing his plans. He is bold and charismatic, and never fails to go to the extremes if the need arises. One of the greatest hosts of the Beast Titan, Zeke owns his identity fully.

When it comes to acting according to his nature, Zeke Yeager is a complete Leo.

8) Reiner Braun - Leo

Incidentally, Reiner, too, was born on August 1, making him the second Leo of the Attack on Titan series. Zeke and Reiner have as many similarities as they have their differences.

While Zeke never hesitates to exact revenge on the Children of Ymir, Reiner, with his experiences on the Paradise island, has learned to understand their perspective and grown a bit sympathetic as well. However, he still does not move from his stance, which is an excellent nod to the headstrong nature of the Leos.

9) Jean Kirstein - Aries

Janie is kinda ia bc work ✨ @GenericAlias1 Jean is a natural leader. When his comrades are indecisive or unsure of what to do, he takes the lead without hesitation. Marco recognized this verbally, saying that because Jean understands how it feels to be weak, he empathizes with the others and understands their fear. Jean is a natural leader. When his comrades are indecisive or unsure of what to do, he takes the lead without hesitation. Marco recognized this verbally, saying that because Jean understands how it feels to be weak, he empathizes with the others and understands their fear. https://t.co/0BOckhcZa5

Born on April 7, Jean, too, is an Aries through and through. A powerful and dynamic leader, he stays loyal to his friends throughout the series. Although he was initially scared to join the Survey Corps, his leading capabilities are on a different level. He takes responsibility not only for the plan's success and failure but also for his friends' lives as well. His bold, strong-willed and passionate character gets highlighted on the show time and again.

The hype is on another level for a show that is just about to start airing its last season. Stay tuned here to keep yourself updated on all the key news and features of Attack on Titan.

Edited by R. Elahi