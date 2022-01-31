5 best Minecraft PE anime skins

Minecraft offers players the ability to apply a wide range of unique and fun skins to their characters. Players can customize their look from head to toe, depending on their whims and fancy.

Anime watchers have increased recently and with so many great characters, players would love to be able to don the skin of their favorite character. Both Java and Bedrock Edition players are privy to many amazing and distinctive skins.

Players can download free skins from websites such as Skindex or MCPEDL. The Minecraft Marketplace is also a great place to buy premium skins for Bedrock Edition players.

5 best Anime Skins in Minecraft PE

1) Tyson Granger from Beyblade

Tyson Granger skin (Image via Minecraft)

Tyson is the main protagonist of the iconic series Beyblade. Written by Takara Tomy, the series was created to enhance the sale of spinning tops. Tyson Granger’s appearance is based on the character from the first Pokémon games Red. He is the number one Beyblader in the world and has won three world championships in a row.

2) Utena Tenjou from Revolutionary Girl Utena

Utena Tenjou skin (Image via Minecraft)

The main lead in the series, Utena, desires to be a prince, leading her to dress like a tomboy. An orphaned girl, she finds herself drawn towards sword duels to win the hand of Anthy Himemiya. The Utena skin portrays her tomboyish look with long pink hair, a dark blue blazer, and red shorts.

3) Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z

Vegeta Blue Evolution skin (Image via Mojang)

Prince of the fallen Saiyan race, Vegeta is one of the central characters in the Dragon Ball series. With an urge to defeat Goku and prove himself to be the strongest fighter in the universe, his role in the series changes from a villain to an anti-hero and finally to a hero. This super Saiyan blue skin of Vegeta can be considered better than his other skins that may be present on the internet.

4) Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon

Usagi Tsukino skin (Image via Mojang)

Usagi is the leading character from Sailor Moon. A schoolgirl in search of a magical artifact, Legendary Silver Crystal, she has various looks. The most iconic one is the Sailor Moon outfit that sees her dressed in a white leotard with a blue pleated skirt and long golden hair.

5) Jotaro Kujo from JoJo’s Bizzare Adventures

Jotaro Kujo skin (Image via Mojang)

The protagonist of Part 3 of JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure, Jotaro is the most recurring JoJo of the series. Jotaro travels from Japan to Egypt, a delinquent with a golden heart accompanying his grandfather to save his mother and defeat the Vampire. The skin portrays his trademark torn hat with a black coat with chains attached. This is a super-cool skin that players can wear and flaunt among their friends.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

