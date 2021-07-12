Top 5 anime skins for Minecraft

Like most multiplayer games, Minecraft has a skin feature as well so that every player can look cool and unique. Skins in Minecraft can be customized from head to toe, with the option of having hats.

Players can easily install skins in java edition by navigating to the skins section present in the launcher. Then under "New skin," players need to click on "browse" and select the downloaded skin.

Bedrock edition players can use their favorite skins by clicking on "Profile" on the home screen, then navigating to the "Edit Character" section. Once there, players can simply click on import and add their skins.

Also read: Top 5 Minecraft mods based on anime of 2021

Anime skins in Minecraft

Minecraft skins are free to download from websites like Skindex and Planet Minecraft, but players can also purchase premium skins from the marketplace present in the bedrock edition.

5) Ash Ketchum from Pokémon

Ash is an iconic character from the famous anime series called Pokémon that first came out in 1998. Many weeb Minecraft players remember the old days when they used to watch Ash go on a new adventure every episode in the Kanto region, and for those players, this is the best skin to rock in Minecraft.

4) Goku super saiyan blue from Dragon Ball Super

Image via Minecraft

Goku is arguably one of the strongest anime characters of all time. Even though it is true that Goku in his ultra instinct mode is a lot more potent than god mode, the super saiyan blue skin looks a lot better than any ultra instinct skin available on the internet.

3) Naruto from Naruto shippuden

Image via Minecraft

Naruto is one of the most famous anime series that aired for 15 consecutive years from 2002. Naruto's skin, during his teenage years at the start of the Shippuden series, is one of the best skins for naruto fans to use.

2) Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen

Image via Minecraft

Gojo is a fan-favorite character from Jujutsu Kaisen who claims to be the strongest and proves it in many episodes. Players looking to assert their dominance on any and every Minecraft server must try this skin.

1) Armored Titan from Attack on Titans

Image via Minecraft

Armored Titan is a strong character from Attack of Titans that was responsible for many events that took place in the anime. AOT fans must try this skin before playing on a Minecraft server to attract other weebs.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji