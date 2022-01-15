10 Anime characters who have never lost a fight

Power balance in anime is a frequently discussed topic amongst fans. What makes a character too powerful? Can an almighty character be justified? There are many different stances on the topic of overpowered characters. This article will list 10 anime characters that have never lost a fight.

10 Undefeated anime characters

1) Saitama - One-Punch Man

Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

The hobby hero is too strong to even find someone worth his while to fight. Even before he grew strong, Saitama took on a monster and emerged triumphantly. The closest fight he's had yet was with Boros, and even that godly creature could not stand against the One-Punch Man anime's protagonist.

2) All Might - My Hero Academia

Jack Rabbit @AllAmericanBun Coming up next might be a familiar face, All Might!



With the quirk of One For All, All Might stood as the the No.1 Hero and Symbol of Peace in My Hero Academia.

For a long time, All Might was the number one hero, and for good reason. He has never tasted defeat. This legendary anime hero built his reputation on saving innocent lives while fending off even the most dangerous villains. He was forced to retire from his career as a pro hero after his fight with All For One, but he ended his career with a victory.

3) Saiki K. - The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Saiki is a perfect example of an overpowered character. He possesses too many physical and psychic skills to list, and it seems that he's always revealing a new ability. Saiki exists in a world that is pretty normal compared to most anime, making him the most powerful character by default. His days consist mostly of trying to survive and avoid social interaction rather than battle powerful opponents.

4) Satoru Gojo - Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo wielding the Six Eyes (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo is nicknamed "The Strongest Sorcerer" for a good reason. This anime fan-favorite was born with the legendary Six Eyes, embuing him with massive cursed energy from birth. Amongst other abilities, Gojo possesses the "infinity" cursed technique, making it impossible for an enemy to land a blow on him.

Although Gojo was sealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, he technically was not defeated. Even from within his prison, Gojo is doing his best to make life hard for his captors.

5) Koro Sensei - Assassination Classroom

Koro Sensei (Image via Shueisha)

This anime begins on quite an odd note. Students are being trained by a strange being with the hopes of...becoming strong enough to kill him. Sounds weird, right? Koro-sensei threatened to destroy Earth if he cannot be killed. The problem is, even the military is powerless against him. He's unbelievably fast and strong, and he can wield his mucus as a protective barrier.

Eventually, Koro-sensei's life is ended by his students, but it's only because he allows it to happen. He has developed an affection for his precious pupils, and he wants to stop the destruction of the planet they live on. Considering that he intentionally lost, this can't really be counted as a defeat.

6) Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos Voldigoad (Image via Silver Link)

Anos has existed for over 2,000 years. He's a resurrection of the first and most impressive Demon King, which carries with it many helpful battle-related advantages.

Beyond his absurd quickness and endless durability, Anos also wields a plethora of magic powers. He can annihilate the indestructible with a glace. He wields the enchanted blade Venuzdonoa, which was made utilizing the body of the first God of Destruction.

7) Alucard - Hellsing

Alucard taking aim (Image via Funimation)

Alucard is essentially invincible even at the beginning of Hellsing. This merciless anime character is as strong as he is skilled. His collection of souls buffer any damage he endures, and by the end of the anime, Alucard can exist both everywhere and nowhere at once. How do you defeat someone like that?

8) King - One-Punch Man

King Engine (Image via Screen Rant)

Yes, the undeserving Class-S hero made this list. Thanks to his plot armor, King has never lost a fight. Technically, he hasn't really fought anyone...other than Saitama, in video games (in which he is undefeated).

However, King has stood before numerous powerful monsters and never seen defeat. Regardless of whether or not someone else is actually throwing the punches for him, King has never lost a fight in the anime.

9) Giorno Giovanna - Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

Giorno Giovanna and GER (Image via Shueisha)

With the overpowered stand, Golden Experience Requiem, Giorno cannot be defeated. GER can revert moments and operate outside of the flow of time. Additionally, Giorno's stand is able to function independently of him. Therefore, even if Giorno was in danger, his stand would instantly revert the situation.

10) Sakamoto - Haven't You Heard, I'm Sakamoto

Sakamoto vaulting (Image via Studio Deen)

Sakamoto always succeeds on every front. Nobody can hope to match the inhuman perfection he achieves in everything. The boys in his class become jealous of the attention he gets from girls, which sometimes leads to them challenging him to a fight. Not a single person has bested him.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

