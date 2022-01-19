10 anime characters who look weak but are strong

Many anime characters have bold appearances that match their strength, but looks can be deceiving. Sometimes in anime, strong characters look weak for humorous reasons or by artistic choice.

It's always entertaining to watch an unassuming character flaunt incredible strength. This article will list 10 anime characters who are much stronger than they look.

10 strong anime characters who appear to be weak

1) Takemichi

Takemichi getting punched (Image via Crunchyroll)

The Tokyo Revengers protagonist is always crying and getting beat up. Fans of the series have to wait a while before they see Takemichi try to put up a fight against anyone. Even after that, it's rare to see the time leaper throw a punch. Takemichi's strength isn't in how he packs a punch; he is strong because of his ability to take so much damage and still speak from his heart. Takemichi really has an indomitable spirit.

Takemichi's courage (Image via Kodansha)

2) Zenitsu

This Demon Slayer crybaby is more focused on his fear of dying than he is trying to protect himself. He's always babbling about death and how helpless he is. However, the swordsman survived the anime's Final Selection and is a capable warrior. Despite his appearance and demeanor, Zenitsu is quite skilled and talented.

3) Saiki K.

Saiki enjoy coffee jelly (Image via Funimation)

The protagonist of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is about as mild-mannered as they come. The psychic wishes to remain as unnoticable as possible and never flaunts his overpowered abilities. However, viewers of the anime are constantly witnessing Saiki's overwhelming physical and psychic capabilities.

4) Chiaotzu

Chiaotzu levitating (Image via Toei Animation)

This tiny Dragon Ball fighter looks like a doll. Although this pale-faced little guy is one of the many casualities to the Dragon Ball series' ever-scaling power system, he was quite formidable in the first iteration of the anime and manga. Despite being no match for the Saiyans or anyone who follows, Chaiotzu is still a powerhouse by human standards.

5) Ui Ui

Ui Ui whining to Mei Mei (Image via Shueisha)

Ui Ui is the younger brother of Jujutsu Kaisen's Grade-One sorcerer, Mei Mei. He is a boy much younger than the Jujutsu High School students and he very much acts his age. However, he is strong enough wield jujutsu and accompany his sister on dangerous missions.

6) Chopper

Tony Tony Chopper (Image via Shueisha)

The doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates may look like a cute plushie toy, but he's no joke. Chopper's main form is the most innocent-looking that a pirate could be. This results in many people underestimating him, including the World Government. Chopper is listed as a pet on his bounty posters. One Piece anime fans have seen Chopper utilize a number of transformations, including his massive rumble ball final form.

7) Gon

Gon smiling (Image via Shueisha)

The Hunter x Hunter protagonist looks like a happy-go-lucky kid. Gon has a gentle nature and approaches people calmly. However, when he enters battle, he's an entirely different person. This young Hunter has smashed his way through countless enemies and is always training to get stronger.

8) Kid Gohan

Gohan trembling in fear (Image via Toei Animation)

The first son of Goku never wanted a warrior's life. He has always asserted in the anime that he would be a scholar when he grows up. Kid Gohan is constantly in distress when he is alone or standing in front of a powerful enemy. But when the chips are down, Gohan's Saiyan blood starts flowing and he will take on anyone to defend those close to him.

9) Zeno Sama

Zeno Sama next to Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

This tiny supreme being has a childish demeanor and looks like a toy. Yet this supreme being has the power to obliterate universes. Zeno stands above all other deities in Dragon Ball. Only the fastest mortal beings in all of the multiverse can beat his eyesight. Nobody else can match his supreme abilities to change the very structure of reality.

10) Nezuko

Nezuko in a basket (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's protagonist, Tanjiro, is inseparable from his younger sister. Nezuko is the only surviving member of a demon attack on Tanjiro's family. Although she has been turned into a demon, Nezuko has sustained much of her humanity thanks her attachment to her brother as well as to a spell cast by Mr. Urokodaki. Nezuko usually appears tranquil and curious, but she is formidable when drawing on her demonic power.

