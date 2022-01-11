3 Demon Slayer characters who passed the Final Selection (& 3 who should have)

Demon Slayer tells the story of protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, who, after a disastrous incident, is forced to learn about the existence of Demons and trains to defeat them.

After two years of training under Urokodaki Sakonji, he enters the Final Selection exams, which require the contestants to spend seven days on a mountain defeating demons to stay alive and pass the exam.

Although many contestants have participated in this over the years, only a few pass it. Here is a list of characters who did pass the Final Selection exams and others who, according to the fandom, should have passed the same.

3 characters who passed the Final Selection exams in Demon Slayer

1) Tanjiro Kamado

Toonami Faithful @ToonamiNews



Watch Tanjiro has successfully passed the Final Selection and has been initialized into the Demon Slayer corps. Now his goal of slaying demons and finding a cure for Nezuko really begins.Watch #DemonSlayer #KimetsuNoYaiba every Saturday at 1:30 am ET on Toonami. Tanjiro has successfully passed the Final Selection and has been initialized into the Demon Slayer corps. Now his goal of slaying demons and finding a cure for Nezuko really begins.Watch #DemonSlayer #KimetsuNoYaiba every Saturday at 1:30 am ET on Toonami. https://t.co/dobI65in19

After two years of hard training under Urokodaki Sakonji, Tanjiro spent seven days on the mountain where the test was conducted, slaying demons to pass the test. Training under Sakonji has made him a lot stronger, reflected in his abilities during the test.

As a result, after seven days of hardships, he made out of it alive and victorious.

2) Genya Shinazugawa

Genya was a participant in the Final Selection exam alongside Tanjiro. Although they did not start on the right foot because of Genya's apparent refusal to speak to Tanjiro, things seem to have changed after they battled against a strong foe together.

Genya could consume demons' flesh which enabled him to use their powers for the time being. This led to him passing the Final Selection exams in Demon Slayer.

3) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu was another participant alongside Genya and Tanjiro to participate in that year's Final Selection exams. Although not much is known about how he survived, he later seemed to admit to Tanjiro that he was lucky and stayed.

Some fans took it to mean that he survived those days by not engaging in combat with demons by basically keeping himself hidden.

3 characters who should have passed the Final Selection exams, according to the fandom

1) Sabito

Sabito was an orphan who was later adopted and trained by Sakonji. He was powerful enough to enter the Final Selections exam and single-handedly killed almost all the Demons on the mountain, saving everyone.

Unfortunately, he also seemed to be one of the only ones who could not make it out of it alive. Due to his excellent swordsmanship, the fandom seems to think that he is one of the characters who should have passed the Final Selection exams in Demon Slayer.

2) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka was another student of Sakonji and a very close friend of Sabito. They also entered the Final Selections exam together, during which the latter died. Sabito's death seemed to impact Giyu heavily, which led to his almost unemotional character.

He is also one of the most potent Demon Slayers with almost-flawless swordsmanship. Due to this, the fandom seems to think that he also should have passed that year's Final Selection exams in Demon Slayer.

3) Makomo

Makomo was another of Urokodaki Sakonjo's adopted children and students, although sometime before Sabito. Even though not much is known about her abilities, she seemed to have been strong enough to enter the Final Selection exam.

During this, she went strong until she met a Morphed Demon, who claimed that it had already taken a lot of Sakonji's children before. Overcome with emotion, she was taken off guard and ripped apart by the Demon. She is another character who the fans seem to think should have passed the Final Selection exams in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer is a much-appreciated show for its art style and compelling storyline. With unique characters that keep touching fans' hearts, the series is at all-time popular, with the second season currently airing.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha