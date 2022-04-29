Spy x Family: 8 best crossover fanart

Given the explosive popularity of Spy x Family, it's no surprise that so much crossover fanart exists.

Spy x Family blends action and comedy seamlessly. The dysfunctional family dynamic makes for a great watch. With that said, many artists have shown their appreciation through fanart. Some of them even combined their favorite universes together for one reason or another.

This article will take a look at crossover fanart from different anime series. All credit will be given to every artist. Most can be found on Twitter or Reddit, so links will be provided. If they like what they see, fans of Spy x Family can always check out these pages.

Here's some really good crossover fanart for Spy x Family

8) One Piece (art by Mel the Mouse)

One Piece has been around longer than some artists have been alive. Naturally, this is a case where old suddenly meets new.

Mel the Mouse decided to draw Yamato dressing up as Yor Forger. These are some very strong women that men don't want to cross.

Interestingly, both Yamato and Yor share the same Japanese voice actress, Saori Hayami. This may or may not be intentional on the artist's part. Either way, Saori is definitely a prolific voice actress. Whether it's Spy x Family or the One Piece series, she always finds her way into popular anime.

7) My Hero Academia (art by MADIRON アニメーション)

Spy x Family shows that bonds don't have to be blood-related. Adoptive families can also get along very well.

Like most crossover fan art, this one substitutes the main characters of Spy x Family. Izuku Midoriya takes the role of Loid Forger, while Momo Yaoyorozu plays the part of Yor Forger.

Of course, Eri as Anya Forger is arguably the most appropriate crossover. Eri's little horn even slightly resembles Anya's hair ornaments. In canon, both of these characters are considered adoptive daughters of their respective families.

6) Bleach (art by Jennღ)

Even today, Bleach fans still ship Ichigo Kurosaki with Rukia Kuchiki.

This fanart has them looking out for Yachiru Kusajishi, who shares Anya's pink hair and short stature. Yachiru is yet another child who was adopted in her main story. This is a common motif in crossover fanart with Spy x Family.

5) Kaguya-sama (art by Eufoniuz)

Here is another example where different worlds collide with each other.

Kaguya-sama is comedic in nature, so these characters would feasibly exist in the world of Spy x Family. Chika Fujiwara as Anya Forger just makes perfect sense. It also brings to light just how many anime characters have pink hair.

This is a rare instance where the family dogs are featured in the fanart. Pes takes over for the role of Bond Forger.

4) Genshin Impact (art by Ilumi)

Genshin Impact is a popular game with a distinct visual artstyle. The anime characters and colorful worlds have a vibrant warmth to them.

This particular crossover emphasizes the Kazuyaka ship. Kaedehara Kazuha and Kamisato Ayaka play the roles of Loid and Yor Forger, respectively. Sayu also takes over for Anya in this picture.

Additionally, it's nice to see Genshin characters in relatively modern clothing. Spy x Family really does make a fashion statement with the Forgers.

3) Attack on Titan (art by Rainbuniart)

Spy x Family couldn't be any more different than Attack on Titan. Nonetheless, two shades of white and black mix together in this crossover fanart.

Given their close relationship, Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman have always been a popular ship. No matter what happens in Attack on Titan, they are closely linked with each other forever.

This high-quality fanart has Eren and Mikasa adopting Ymir Fritz. Perhaps the child could have a much better life in this crossover timeline. The beauty of fanart is that artists can make anything happen.

2) Final Fantasy 7 (art by riskedbiscuit)

Cloud Strife and Tifa Lockhart are resistance group members who survived many wars in their lifetime. Given their fighting skills, their cosplay of the Forgers is quite appropriate. All of these characters are dangerous in combat situations.

Final Fantasy 7 also deals with adoptive children, just like Spy x Family. Here, Cloud and Tifa take good care of Marlene and Denzel.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen (art by rein | k/ia)

Lately, there's been a trend where fans want Yuji Itadori to look after Anya Forger. Notably, they both share a distinct shade of pink in their hair color.

Jujutsu Kaisen makes it clear that Itadori would be a very good role model. He deeply cares for most people around him. Itadori also wants people to live their best lives possible.

Given that Anya has some abandonment issues herself, Itadori would definitely take good care of her. Considering everything, it's a very wholesome crossover.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu