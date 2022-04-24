Spy X Family episode 3: Anya helps Yor and Loid catch a thief, the Forgers bond with each other

After the introduction of Yor in the last episode, Spy X Family episode 3 delves into the home-life of the Forgers. Yor moves in and her bond with Anya and Loid is explored as the family prepares for the upcoming Eden Academy interview.

While this episode was more humorous and light-hearted than the previous two, Spy X Family episode 3 explores Anya’s character more in depth than before. The episode also featured the ending sequence for the first time. The preview suggests that the next episode will be introducing Eden academy.

Anya, Yor and Loid settle into their new family dynamic in Spy X Family episode 3 as the interview draws near

The ending for Spy x Family was storyboarded and directed by Atsushi Nishigori. It depicts the world through Anya's eyes and the wholesome family that she has acquired which she has lots of fun being together with bringing color to her life.

In the last episode, Anya and Loid meet Yor Briar, a 27-year-old public servant who moonlights as Thorn Princess, a deadly assassin set on maintaining peace in her country.

In order to avoid scrutiny, Yor makes a deal with Loid, whom she accidentally meets, to enter a fake relationship. After a series of misadventures, Yor and loid come to respect each other and agree to a fake marriage of convenience.

Spy X Family episode 3 is titled "Prepare for the Interview."

Spy X Family episode 3: Yor moves in

Spy X Family episode 3 begins with Yor moving into 128 Park Avenue, the Forger family home. Loid and Anya welcome her with open arms, and Anya gives her a tour of the house.

Yor is gentle and polite, and treats Anya with both respect and care. Unlike Loid’s casual addressal of his daughter (“Omae” an informal version of “You”), Yor addresses the little girl as Anya-San.

Yor indulges Anya by introducing herself to Anya's stuffed toy (Image via Muse Asia)

Twilight is focused on the interview and tries to prepare his family for it. Anya is nervous and Yor takes things too literally, leading Twilight to regret his choices. He realizes that they have not done anything typical of high society families, and proceeds to take the other two out for a pleasant evening.

A high-class afternoon

They first go to the Opera, which neither Anya nor Yor can properly tolerate. They go to the museum next, where the latter draws a lot of attention by being her regular, blunt self, while Yor gets mesmerized by the painting of a guillotine. Defeated, Twilight takes them to the tailor to get them fitted for the interview.

The Forger Family photograph in Spy X Family episode 3 (Image via Muse Asia)

While Anya is happy with her new uniform, Yor's thoughts reveal that she doesn’t wear anything but red and black so that the blood from her assassin jobs don’t show up on the cloth. Afterwards, they take a family photograph before going to a political rally.

Twilight thinks that the rally would be beneficial for Anya’s admission to Eden, but the little telepath is easily overwhelmed by the many thoughts she picks up from the crowd.

Loid and Yor prioritize Anya’s health and take her away from the crowd. While eating, Twilight despairs once again, and Yor takes them to a viewing point above the city for a change of pace.

To catch a purse-snatcher

Loid observes while Yor takes action (Image via Muse Asia)

From the viewing point, the Forgers witness a purse-snatching. Before Twilight can react, Yor jumps down to the street and pursues the thief. Although she loses him, she returns to help the victim, an old lady. Anya scans the crowd and locates the thief’s thoughts.

In order to draw Twilight’s attention to him, she pretends to want to eat at a cake shop, where the thief was passing by. Twilight transfers his daughter to Yor and flamboyantly catches the thief, something he later berates himself for doing as a spy should never draw attention to themselves.

Loid and Yor acquire new-found respect for each other while the old lady thanks them. She comments that they seem to be a lovely family. Later, as the trio share coffee and cocoa, Yor smiles at having found a family, while Loid no longer regrets having chosen her and Anya.

Final thoughts

Anya is privy to Loid's thoughts (Image via Muse Asia)

Spy X Family episode 3 explores Anya’s and Yor's characters in depth. As such, their bonding moments are easily the highlight of the episode. While the audience already knew that Anya is an Esper, this episode highlights how hard it is for a 5-year-old to carry the burden of other people’s thoughts all the time.

Additionally, Twilight’s constant worry about operation Strix and how Anya and Yor may not be suitable for the job weighs heavily on the little girl. It cannot be denied that what Yor and Loid do are dangerous jobs.

With that being said, Anya’s reaction to the latter's stray thoughts in Spy X Family episode 3 proves that it might not be all that healthy for a little child.

Anya and Yor bonding in Spy X Family episode 3 (Image via Muse Asia)

However, Spy X Family episode 3 highlights the redeeming factor of this makeshift family: Their respect for each other, along with Loid and Yor's mindset to prioritize Anya at all costs.

While their jobs may not be safe, Anya could not be safer with any other set of parents. The natural kindness that both Loid and Yor possess shows through their actions and reflect in Anya’s behavior, even though the girl is already kind to begin with.

this last shot in Spy X Family shows how the Forgers are similar yet different (Image vis Muse Asia)

All in all, Spy X Family episode 3 shows the audience that the Forgers make a family not because of who they are, but with their true selves. While they don’t know each other's secrets, they embrace their true personalities and remain respectful.

