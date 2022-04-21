10 Naruto characters with the best costume design, ranked

In Naruto, as well as in other animes, mostly, the characters' look is just as important as the narrative and the environment in piquing the audience's attention. Outlandish costumes and accessories, especially in shonen, are used to not only draw in a large number of viewers but also to distinguish one character from the other. Apart from everything else, Naruto is appreciated for its cool and colorful ensemble of distinct characters. Naruto and his allies and opponents are known for their colorful personalities, extraordinary talents, and distinct skill sets, but they are also known for their fashionable sartorial sense. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the finest Naruto costumes that fans can't get enough of.

10 best costume designs in Naruto, ranked

10) Jiraiya's boho classic

Jiraiya usually donnes a green kimono with a short shirt and matching pants, with mesh armor showing at both ends underneath. Head gear, a flashy onyx belt, complementing pants, and a scarlet haori adorned with sunshine rings on each side complete his ensemble.

Jiraiya's outfit is not only stylish, but it also reinforces his underlying character as a powerful warrior. The kanji letters on his headgear denoting "oil," marked his association with Mount Myboku. He also flaunts a sick tattoo patterned on his palm.

The formidable shinobi sticks out owing to the red war paint on his face, matching wooden shoes, and a massive mangle of jagged white tresses that cascades down into a sly fox tail. Jiraiya's clothing fuses the imagery of an Indi combat master with that of a revered Japanese luminary to produce an entirely unique appearance in Naruto.

9) Tsunade's not-so-hokage style

Tsunade in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade has not only altered the way the kage communicates with the community, but she is also the Hokage's visual presentation. Her outfits are suitable for both combating and performing medical ninjutsu, although she isn't as battle-ready as others who are assigned to missions on a more regular basis. Tsunade's clothing is sleek and matched in hues of green, which is fitting for a character that sets a high value on looks. Tsunade's vivid appearance is mostly due to her dress choices, despite the fact that she utilizes her chakra partly to retain the rejuvenating look.

8) Rock Lee in his green coveralls

Rock lee in his all-green attire (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lee's iconic green jumpsuit was given to him by his cherished Guy Sensei, so it's no surprise that he kept his gear in mint condition over the seasons. Rock Lee's green jumpsuit is certainly counted among the most iconic outfits in the series. Lee not only has one of the most distinct personalities and fighting techniques in the game, but he also has one of the most distinctive appearances.

Rock's outfit is so well-made that only minor alterations have been made to the character's look throughout time, including the addition of a green jacket, bandages, and a neckwarmer. It is easily among the most visually stunning outfits in the series.

7) The famous fan dress of Temari

Temari is undoubtedly one of the trend-setters in Naruto with her brilliantly unique lavender-hued fan outfit. Temari has deviated from the traditional ninja look in favor of a more unique look and is free to maneuver fast and beneath the radar during fights due to her basic clothes. Despite the look's subtlety, the lavender elements are a fantastic match for her attitude, and her ensemble is complete with a large fan. However, the fit is fantastic even without the massive Japanese fan blade gracing the back.

6) Gaara's earthy coat

While Gaara's general color scheme and appearance hasn't altered much since Part One, Gaara now seems significantly more mature as the Fifth Kazekage. Given how vicious his fighting technique can be, the safety vest with dense material makes sense. He still wields his gourd, which, in addition to being a distinctive weapon, helps to distinguish his persona. His outfit isn't too flashy or outrageous, but it is certainly eye-catching.

5) Kakashi Hatake's military match

Kakashi Hatake, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi's uniform with his distinctive jagged silver locks and halter neck flak jacket, coupled with his infamous facemask, gives him an enigmatic and dangerous aura. Kakashi's warrior instinct is mirrored in his attire.

With the exception of a new pair of boots, a crimson wristband on his bicep and Konoha's new flak jacket, his look stayed mostly unchanged during the Fourth World War, implying that Kakashi was just as at ease in his own self as well as his clothing.

4) Ino's significant statement

Ino Yamanaka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ino's magnificent mauve dress oozes confidence. In a fascinating character development, the more assured she grows in the show, the more her clothing changes. Her fit is flaunting and is probably among the most acceptable to be donned in real life.

The outfit stays current by sticking to a classic purple and black color scheme. It also has just the right amount of Naruto's classic fishnet. Ino's clothing, which features a halter crop top and a flowy skirt, is suitable for both a ninja battle and a trip to the shopping mall.

3) Sasuke in his V-Cut (Bonus: the Akatsuki robe)

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke's attire should be well thought-out, considering he is one of the most important characters in the program. While many characters have retained the majority of their Part One appearances, Sasuke has undergone a total transformation. Sasuke wears a rope around his waist to show his connection to Orochimaru, which is an important component of his journey.

The Akatsuki cloak, which is made of black cloth and has crimson clouds, is probably the most famous merch design among anime fans. While each member's distinctive flair varies, everybody in the show knows who Akatsukis are with a swish of their cloaks.

2) Sakura's cherry blossom colored ensemble

Sakura Haruno, with her trademark scarlet tanktop, bubblegum blonde locks, and complementing skirt, easily steals the show. Her crimson head protector and medical pouch completed her look. Her signature Leaf Village scarlet bandana is portrayed to pay homage to the brave and courageous warrior's native village.

Later on, she also gains the Hundred Seal's power on her forehead, shaped like a violet rhombus, which stays visible afterward. While her black boots are sleek and trendy, they also offer a more rugged aspect that strengthens her character.

1) Naruto's sunset jumpsuit

Naruto, in his blood orange outfit (Image via Netflix)

While Naruto's choice of bright hue of sunset orange may appear absurd, it is in keeping with his loud, aggressive demeanor. He does not hide or hesitate to strike, but instead, he charges headfirst into battle, which distinguishes him as the protagonist. Naruto's attire is colorful as usual when he enters Sage Mode, but he wears it with more maturity compared to his look in Part One. Rather than wearing an unruly orange coverall, Naruto coupled the flaming orange pants with an olive pullover and a stunning blood-orange robe.

Slight glimmers of green adorn his robe, matching his headgear, back scroll, and the rest of his fit.

