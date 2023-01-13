Naruto: Why Sakura wears a red headband, explained

Naruto fans have always had their eye on the headbands of the characters. Masashi Kishimoto nailed every inch of all the characters to perfection, such that apart from their jaw-dropping strength and captivating personality, there are several more things to look at while watching them on screen.

One of them has to be the headbands tied above their beautifully crafted faces, sometimes on the arm or neck.

Since Naruto has attracted so much attention over the course of its lengthy run and is still going strong with the continuation of Boruto, it seems only right to devote some of it to the details of the characters' appearances.

Naruto: Sakura's red headband is a forehead protector

Sakura Haruno in Naruto

Sakura as seen in Naruto. (image via Studio Pierrot)

In Naruto, Sakura happens to be one of those individuals who didn't face any misfortune while growing up. However, there was an arc where she used to get bullied by her classmates for her comparatively big forehead. Even after that, she had the power to turn it into something she could embrace.

After realizing that she is attracted to Sasuke, she tried to gain his attention or get into his vicinity. For instance, Sakura grew her hair because Sasuke favors women with long hair, though she had to cut it off due to the problems she faced during combat.

Coming to her appearance, fans must appreciate the person who crafted this beautiful Naruto character with such elegance. She has pretty green eyes and enchanting pink hair just like her name suggests.

As discussed above, her forehead was a little on the bigger side, which made her face stand out. She is mostly seen wearing a sleeveless red qipao top with dark green bike shorts and most importantly, a forehead protector which is red in color.

Relevance of the headbands

Naruto has shown some distinct types of headbands worn by the characters which later became fashion trends in the anime community. It is basically a metal plate that has a symbol on it and it comes on a band-like cloth that can be tied around the forehead, arm, neck, or anywhere Kishimoto wants them.

They are worn just to make them feel a sense of pride for their village and are considered to be an important part of the tradition of ninjas.

The colors of the band's clothes differ from character to character, although there is no such tradition or rule about it. The major colors are navy blue, black, white, and red, on the other hand, there are colors that are not so visible around the show like purple, brown, orange, and light green.

Why does Sakura wear a red headband?

As discussed above, the headbands in Naruto come in several different colors. The main thing that differentiates them is the sign on the metal plate.

As Sakura was a ninja from Hidden Leaf Village, she had to wear a headband, although they preferred it to be called a forehead protector. She was previously seen wearing a blue headband but it was changed to red after the time skip.

Fans of the series generally argue that she changed to the red one to match the beautiful red color of her outfit. This can most definitely be true as it is believed that the color of the band depends on the fashion choice.

The creator of Sakura might have felt that the red headband would look better with the red qipao dress she wore, which was a little different from the first one she had before the time skip. It was indeed a great decision because the red headband on her sakura-colored hair and red dress does make her look extremely elegant.

